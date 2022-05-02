ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Thee Sinseers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Felix Contreras
klcc.org
 2 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. To appreciate the magic...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

