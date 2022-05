(WXYZ) — Tonight: Showers ending. Mostly cloudy with a low of 48°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Saturday: Some clouds in the morning, but becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. High of 64°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Mother's Day: Mostly sunny with a low of 46° and a...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO