Cass County, IA

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve ARPA funding for childcare facilities

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for three childcare facilities.

In Massena, the school district has made space available to be renovated into a childcare facility; Griswold is building a new center; and the YMCA in Atlantic recently renovated a racquetball court into childcare space.

The Supervisors approved providing Griswold $150,000, the YMCA $50,000 and Massena $35,000.

Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett commended everyone for working together to make these day care facilities happen.

The Supervisors also received an ARPA funding request from Cass County Conservation for restroom replacement at Cold Springs Park in an amount not to exceed $150,000. The Supervisors tabled action on the request until Conservation Director Micah Lee has some more solids figures on how much the project will cost.

