Over two decades since the People’s Republic of China joined the World Trade Organization, the country has grown into an economic superpower rivaling the United States. The Chinese Communist Party leadership harbors aggressive strategic ambitions of replacing the U.S. as the preeminent power on the world stage and creating an international order subservient to China’s interests. Through industrial espionage, forced technology transfers, and extensive intellectual property theft, China and its network of state-sponsored enterprises have been able to gain a crucial advantage in developing advanced technologies in a variety of industries.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO