ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Huge plant sale on Lopez!

Islands' Weekly
 2 days ago

Lopez School L.I.F.E. Garden and Lopez Island Garden Club will host their annual plant sale on Saturday,...

www.islandsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

No Mow May: Gardeners Encouraged to Not Cut Lawns for Local Plants and Insects

According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Agriculture Online

Forest gardening

Walk through a woodland and notice the diversity of plants. Trees, shrubs, and other perennials grow together like a solid family unit. You can have that same kind of synergy in an edible garden. Dave Jacke has written books about the ecology and design of home-scale food forests. He says...
AGRICULTURE
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Club#Native Plants#Lopez School
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Boston Globe

How to grow edible perennials, the plants that keep on giving

My backyard is a graveyard, littered with the sad reminders of failed edible perennials. There’s a forlorn square along the western fence that was an attempt at a strawberry bed. A few feet away lies a bit of dead space where I failed to cultivate a rhubarb patch. Out front by our stone walkway languishes a bit of sunny side yard I thought would be the perfect spot for a raspberry bramble. I was wrong.
GARDENING
Mountain Democrat

Between the covers: Watch success bloom with the ‘Flower Gardener’s Handbook’

Publisher: Yankee Publishing Inc. This brand-new, easy-to-use gardening guide from the editors of The Old Farmer’s Almanac helps readers to grow their very best flower gardens. Flowers are a gardener’s most versatile tool, adding texture, diversity and color to any landscape. But with so many varieties, many gardeners ask,...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

The Most Popular Types of Peaches for Eating and Baking

Most bakers know there are types of apples and pears, and it’s no secret that there are several kinds of stone fruit. It’s less common knowledge that peaches (a type of stone fruit) come in different colors, shapes and sizes. Each variety can be used for making any number of healthy peach recipes, but some are better suited for eating raw while others should be cooked.
RECIPES
BobVila

The Best Online Floral Design Classes of 2022

Flower arrangements can transform any space with the beauty of nature. Instead of buying premade arrangements, you can learn how to design them. Many people who want to learn how to become florists or arrange flowers are typically interested in floral design classes or floral schools. With online floral design classes and flower arrangement classes, you can learn from professional, accomplished florists from the comfort of your own home. Using online platforms, floral design schools and floral arrangement classes can teach anyone to design and put together flower arrangements for any occasion.
HOME & GARDEN
Vice

The Best Essential Gardening Tools, According to TikTok-Famous Gardeners

Spring is the ultimate reset: What other season offers the killer combo of Maypole dancing, light denim jacket lewks, and cherry blossom frolicking? It’s when all the introverted cottagecore babes end hibernation to flirt at the hardware store, and the flowers begin to bloom alongside plastic bags stuck in ginkgo trees. And this year, we’re going all in on our fire escape/patio/barren backyard to grow our very own version of Bio-Dome.
GARDENING
Levanox

Eco-friendly devices for food storage at a reasonable price

We don't want you to fully give up plastic, but we also have plastic items in our inventory. Another concern is how many of these products people may reasonably consume. This means that you should change your plastic bags (and we'll explain why), and when it comes to plastic containers, it's critical to choose high-quality material. Look over the options at Royal Craft Wood (source) to learn more about this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy