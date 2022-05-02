ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondays in Midland: Allyson Hundley works at Panera Bread, aspires to be a criminal profiler

By Niky House
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfPsv_0fQG3TIl00
Allyson Hundley of Auburn, a senior at H.H. Dow High, will attend Grand Valley State University starting next fall. At GVSU, she will play goalie for the Lakers Women’s Ice Hockey Club. (Niky House/for the Daily News)

Allyson Hundley of Auburn is a senior at H.H. Dow High School.

She enjoys reading and attending her high school’s sporting events.

Hundley also played hockey for the Kalkaska Area Hockey Association. She played for the K-Stars 19U division for two years, 2020-2022.

Before that, she played in Midland with the Midland NorthStars for several years and the Midland Hornets for one year.

Hundley will attend Grand Valley State University next fall, where she will play goalie for the Lakers Women’s Ice Hockey Club.

She plans to study psychology at GVSU and eventually become a criminal profiler for the FBI.

Meanwhile, she also enjoys spending time outdoors.

“I love hanging out in nature and being with animals,” she said.

Hundley has been working at Panera Bread in Midland for about one year.

“I work wherever they need me,” she said. “I have trained on most everything. Mainly, I am on the line making the food, but I also cash people out and set up the bakery.”

Hundley has one brother, Cameron Hundley, who attends Michigan State University.

Her parents are Don and Julia Hundley of Auburn. Her father works as an engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation, and her mother works at Dow Chemical Company.


Midland Daily News

MyMichigan partners with Central Michigan University for three years

MOUNT PLEASANT — Central Michigan University Athletics and MyMichigan Health announced a new sports medicine partnership. As part of the multi-year partnership, MyMichigan Health will provide CMU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services. The three-year partnership is one of the largest...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
