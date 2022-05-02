ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Chief Science Officer leads students in testing water quality at Kiwassee Lake

By Cady McPeak
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HL23h_0fQG3Qea00
Cady McPeak (Photo provided by Chief Science Officers)

My name is Cady McPeak and I am a Chief Science Officer at Northeast Middle School.

I have had so much fun this year with other CSOs, my school’s STEM Club, CSO advisors, Adrianne Cole, Mrs. Lenon, and Rilynn, the other CSO at Northeast Middle School.

These people made me realize that you can accomplish a lot in STEM with a large network of people, but at the same time you can also make great friends. I did not realize that the CSO program would do that for me.

This year, my action plan was to help people learn more about water quality and how to make a stewardship plan to make our water resources healthier. I put my plan into action when I helped lead our Northeast STEM Club and Jefferson’s Environmental Club in the testing of water quality at Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park.

When we took a field trip to the lake, Dr. Pat Rusz from S & R Environmental Consulting explained to us how his company got rid of an invasive species that had been damaging the lake. I was also able to teach students in our STEM Club how to perform water quality chemistry tests, such as dissolved oxygen, nitrates, and phosphates. We plan to continue to monitor Kiwassee Lake in the future to help keep it a safe place for the public to enjoy.

If your school is interested in joining the CSO program in the Great Lakes Bay Region for 2022, contact Adrianne Cole, director of STEM at SVSU, at acole@svsu.edu .

Chief Science Officers amplify student voices by bringing their peers and community leaders together to ignite new opportunities in STEM and innovation. The CSOs are collaborative voices of change and become stronger leaders through mentorship!

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

