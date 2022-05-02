Michigan legislative roll call

Michigan's Capitol building in Lansing (Getty Images)

House Bill 4842, Revise state liquor wholesale rate detail: Passed 33 to 2 in the Senate

To allow liquor makers to get a higher wholesale price if 40% of the grain they use is grown in Michigan. Under the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the state government is the sole statewide wholesaler of all distilled liquor and sells to retailers at uniform statewide prices.

Y Kevin Daley (R) Attica, Sen. Dist. 31

Y Kenneth Horn (R) Frankenmuth, Sen. Dist. 32

Y Jim Stamas (R) Midland, Sen. Dist. 36

House Bill 5968, Create state “opioid healing and recovery fund”: Passed 89 to 10 in the House

To create a segregated state account to hold money extracted from pharmaceutical companies in lawsuits related to their sales of opioid pain killers, and spend it in a manner consistent with the “judgment, settlement, or compromise of claims” in legal settlements with certain drug producers (called the "Janssen settlement" and the "National Prescription Opiate Litigation").

Y Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

Y Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

Senate Bill 627, Adopt another remonumentation of Michigan-Indiana state line plan: Passed 99 to 0 in the House

To create a Michigan-Indiana state line commission made up of the county surveyors of Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties, to oversee a survey and remonumentation of the Michigan-Indiana state line. This would be paid for from an existing state account that collects fees on recording deeds. It would be the eighth law passed in the past 20 years related to this task.

Y Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

Y Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

Senate Bill 258, Mandate that newspapers post printed legal notices on free website: Passed 61 to 38 in the House

To require a newspaper in which government legal notices are published to also place these on a section of a website that can be accessed at no charge. Note: Before the internet, even most small communities had daily or weekly newspapers, and state laws required them to publish certain local government notices to the public, for which they were paid. As the 21st century advances, these laws have been modified to reflect changes in technology and the newspaper industry, with some changes opposed by newspapers previously paid to run the notices.

N Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

N Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

House Bill 5512, Resolve medical marijuana law/drug court law conflict: Passed 87 to 16 in the House

To clarify that where there are inconsistencies between the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act and certain parts of the revised judicature act of 1961 related to drug treatment courts, the provisions of the latter are the ones that apply. Because the bill amends an initiated law placed on the ballot by a petition drive, amending it requires a three-fourths majority in the House and Senate. The bill addresses an issue in "drug specialty courts" of judges excluding defendants who use "medical marijuana."

Y Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

Y Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Visit www.MichiganVotes.org .

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting