ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan legislative roll call

By michiganvotes.org
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6VZN_0fQG3Jij00
Michigan's Capitol building in Lansing (Getty Images)

House Bill 4842, Revise state liquor wholesale rate detail: Passed 33 to 2 in the Senate

To allow liquor makers to get a higher wholesale price if 40% of the grain they use is grown in Michigan. Under the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, the state government is the sole statewide wholesaler of all distilled liquor and sells to retailers at uniform statewide prices.

Y   Kevin Daley (R)   Attica, Sen. Dist. 31

Y   Kenneth Horn (R)   Frankenmuth, Sen. Dist. 32

Y   Jim Stamas (R)   Midland, Sen. Dist. 36

House Bill 5968, Create state “opioid healing and recovery fund”: Passed 89 to 10 in the House

To create a segregated state account to hold money extracted from pharmaceutical companies in lawsuits related to their sales of opioid pain killers, and spend it in a manner consistent with the “judgment, settlement, or compromise of claims” in legal settlements with certain drug producers (called the "Janssen settlement" and the "National Prescription Opiate Litigation").

Y   Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

Y   Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y   Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y   Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y   Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

Senate Bill 627, Adopt another remonumentation of Michigan-Indiana state line plan: Passed 99 to 0 in the House

To create a Michigan-Indiana state line commission made up of the county surveyors of Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties, to oversee a survey and remonumentation of the Michigan-Indiana state line. This would be paid for from an existing state account that collects fees on recording deeds. It would be the eighth law passed in the past 20 years related to this task.

Y   Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

Y   Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y   Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y   Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y   Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

Senate Bill 258, Mandate that newspapers post printed legal notices on free website: Passed 61 to 38 in the House

To require a newspaper in which government legal notices are published to also place these on a section of a website that can be accessed at no charge. Note: Before the internet, even most small communities had daily or weekly newspapers, and state laws required them to publish certain local government notices to the public, for which they were paid. As the 21st century advances, these laws have been modified to reflect changes in technology and the newspaper industry, with some changes opposed by newspapers previously paid to run the notices.

N   Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

N   Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y   Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y   Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y   Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

House Bill 5512, Resolve medical marijuana law/drug court law conflict: Passed 87 to 16 in the House

To clarify that where there are inconsistencies between the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act and certain parts of the revised judicature act of 1961 related to drug treatment courts, the provisions of the latter are the ones that apply. Because the bill amends an initiated law placed on the ballot by a petition drive, amending it requires a three-fourths majority in the House and Senate. The bill addresses an issue in "drug specialty courts" of judges excluding defendants who use "medical marijuana."

Y   Amos O'Neal (D) Saginaw, Rep. Dist. 95

Y   Timothy Beson (R) Bay City, Rep. Dist. 96

Y   Jason Wentworth (R) Clare, Rep. Dist. 97

Y   Annette Glenn (R) Midland, Rep. Dist. 98

Y   Roger Hauck (R) Mount Pleasant, Rep. Dist. 99

SOURCE: MichiganVotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. Visit www.MichiganVotes.org .

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Republicans punish Trump loyalist, Democrats challenge gubernatorial petitions: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Republican Party took center stage this week following a chaotic endorsement convention which marked big wins for Trump-backed candidates. State Rep. Matt Maddock, a loyalist to former president Donald Trump and husband of Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, was removed from the House GOP caucus on Tuesday after supporting Trump-backed candidates challenging Republican incumbents in the upcoming primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Clare, MI
City
Midland, MI
City
Attica Township, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces reelection this year during an extraordinary mix of economic, political and social conditions unlike anything most voters have seen in their lifetimes. The environment enveloping the governor’s race has it all: a booming economy, surging inflation, a brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia that threatens to become World War III, […] The post Rick Haglund: Whitmer has a strong economy on her side as she seeks reelection appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

10 Beautiful Places To Go Camping In Pure Michigan

Michigan is an outdoor lover's paradise. One of my favorite things to do in Michigan is go camping with friends and family. I love escaping it all and enjoying Mother Nature. No need for phones, laptops, or any of those annoying work emails. There's something so relaxing about sitting around a campfire as it crackles and pops while you roast a hot dog or some marshmallows for s'mores.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wentworth
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Undocumented immigrant rally closes part of NB US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of US-131 was closed Sunday due to a march demanding access to driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. While the march was scheduled to be held at the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids, marchers moved into the northbound lanes of US-131. The Michigan State Police was called in to clear the roadway and one person was ticketed for a pedestrian being on the highway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
10NEWS

Michigan woman dies at 114, third oldest in the US

DEWITT, Mich. — A Michigan woman who was among the oldest living Americans has died at age 114. Irene Dunham died Sunday, son Bruce Dunham told the Lansing State Journal. Her mind was sharp but "her body just finally gave up,” he said Monday. Gerontology Research Group had...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Lawsuits#Senate
WLUC

Results from May 2022 elections in Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Unofficial results are in from a light Election Day in Upper Michigan. The Michigamme Township Supervisor recall was successful, with Rhonda Boshears getting seven votes more than incumbent William Seppanen. The NICE Community Schools Sinking Fund Proposal passed with 75% of voters saying yes, and the...
MARQUETTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Gambling Machines Seized From Suspected Storefront Casinos In Michigan

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have seized 100 gambling machines and devices from two suspected storefront casinos in the Flint area. Raids were conducted Wednesday in Davison and Burton following an investigation by the state Attorney General’s office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Among the items confiscated were 23 standalone gaming machines, the Gaming Control Board said Tuesday. Also seized was more than $29,200 in suspected gambling profits and 62 gift cards. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election will decide a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Voting is closed now. In Michigan, you have the right to register and vote up to 8 p.m. on Election...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Major Road Repair Projects To Begin This Week Across Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials say major road projects are scheduled to begin this week in Antrim, Arenac, Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties. Projects include resurfacing on M-66 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties, bridge work on northern Interstate 75 in Arenac County, resurfacing of Michigan Avenue and M-37 in Calhoun County, US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton County and resurfacing M-83 in Saginaw County. “Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Antrim, Arenac Calhoun, Charlevoix, Houghton and Saginaw counties will help drivers can go to work, drop their kids off at...
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy