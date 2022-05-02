ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Troopers Make Weekend Arrests

 2 days ago

Among the weekend arrests by the MSHP was 29 year old Cardin Leech of...

WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
Caruthersville, MO
Ripley County, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WKRG News 5

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WREG

Teen accused of 4 armed robberies in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is accused of committing four armed robberies in East Memphis within the span of a few days. Laquincy Brown is facing four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. According to the Memphis Police Department, three armed robberies happened on Monday, April 25. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Mobile police chase ends on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop turned into a car and foot chase down I-10 on Saturday, April 30. Officers said they attempted to pull a Chrysler over on Dauphin Island Parkway and Riverside Drive but when the driver refused to stop the chase started going […]
MOBILE, AL

