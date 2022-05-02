Troopers Make Weekend Arrests

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday. Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is looking for a 39-year-old man accused of severely injuring a victim at a mid-Missouri home. A probable cause document stated that Ryan Pierce “is an extreme danger to the public, his children and wife” due to alleged crimes he committed on April 24.
Police in Texarkana say they have made two arrests and taken a variety of drugs off the streets in Miller County as a result of a months-long investigation that culminated with a search of a property just outside Genoa Thursday.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
Three years later, the man believed to be behind one of Tennessee’s deadliest homicide cases still awaits trial. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland on April 27, 2019.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who was found dead in the Rock River last week has been identified. Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found dead in the river near the Fordham Dam on the morning of April 12, according to WEAU. Altonna Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a Friday press release that several […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a Spencer County Sheriff’s Department deputy in southern Indiana. According to the Indiana State Police, the deadly collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. CST on Thursday on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is accused of committing four armed robberies in East Memphis within the span of a few days. Laquincy Brown is facing four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon. According to the Memphis Police Department, three armed robberies happened on Monday, April 25. The […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting at a car, with two children inside. On Mar. 14 at approximately 8:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call in the 300 block of Delta Road. The caller told MPD that while they were waiting at...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop turned into a car and foot chase down I-10 on Saturday, April 30. Officers said they attempted to pull a Chrysler over on Dauphin Island Parkway and Riverside Drive but when the driver refused to stop the chase started going […]
