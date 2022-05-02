Malden Woman Hurt in One Vehicle Crash Sunday

Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash. According to Cape Central High School, science teacher Troy Strom passed away after he was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Gordonville. Students injured after school bus crashes in McCracken County. Updated: Apr. 27,...
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Keegan Wiedemann, 18, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 100 at Newport Road at 8:18 a.m. Sunday. A 15-year-old boy was his passenger. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driving too fast...
ALTON — One person was injured in an Alton accident Sunday night. At 8:57 p.m. Sunday, Alton Police received a report of a traffic crash on the Berm Highway about 100 yards east of the intersection with Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway, according to Alton Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and a child were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. On Apr. 30 at approximately 2:00 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a four-vehicle crash at South Third Street and Peebles Road. MPD told FOX13, that two adults were taken to area...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County. Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. The case dates...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after veering into the wrong lane and colliding head-on with a Spencer County Sheriff’s Department deputy in southern Indiana. According to the Indiana State Police, the deadly collision occurred shortly after 5 a.m. CST on Thursday on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County. The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will […]
JOHNSON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1985 Jeep Wrangler driven by Ronald W. Johnson, 76, was northbound at 1262 Highway WW. The driver exited the Jeep, feel and it ran over him. Johnson...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Frayser Friday and police say the shooter is still on the run. Ms. Elnore, who has lived in Frayser for many years, was disturbed to hear police are looking for a woman in connection to the attack at a Shell station along […]
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a 6-year-old child and a vehicle Monday, morning May 2 in McCracken County. According to the sheriff’s office, a child attempting to cross the 2600 block of North Friendship Road ran out in front of a vehicle at approximately 7:40 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. According to interim Battalion Chief Darin Miller, 2 fire trucks responded to the scene on May 3rd and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The garage […]
