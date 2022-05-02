ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MO

Malden Woman Hurt in One Vehicle Crash Sunday

ktmoradio.com
 2 days ago

A Malden woman was hurt Sunday morning when her...

www.ktmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in ATV crash

Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash. According to Cape Central High School, science teacher Troy Strom passed away after he was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Gordonville. Students injured after school bus crashes in McCracken County. Updated: Apr. 27,...
GORDONVILLE, MO
The Telegraph

One hurt Sunday in Alton motorcycle accident

ALTON — One person was injured in an Alton accident Sunday night. At 8:57 p.m. Sunday, Alton Police received a report of a traffic crash on the Berm Highway about 100 yards east of the intersection with Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway, according to Alton Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford.
ALTON, IL
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
FOX 2

Pedestrian hit and killed in Bonne Terre, Mo.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning in St. Francois County. The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 67 at Old Orchard just south of Highway K in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will […]
BONNE TERRE, MO
KFVS12

6-year-old child hit by vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a 6-year-old child and a vehicle Monday, morning May 2 in McCracken County. According to the sheriff’s office, a child attempting to cross the 2600 block of North Friendship Road ran out in front of a vehicle at approximately 7:40 a.m.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KOLR10 News

Fire burns down building in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. According to interim Battalion Chief Darin Miller, 2 fire trucks responded to the scene on May 3rd and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The garage […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

