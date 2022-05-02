ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to...

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfax FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1245 PM EDT this afternoon for a portion of northern Virginia, including the following county: Fairfax. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON, WILLACY, HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES Surface observations indicate strong southeasterly winds across much of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Kenedy Counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph through early this evening. A Wind Advisory may be needed if wind speeds increase more than currently forecast. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ector, Ward, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. Target Area: Ector; Ward; Winkler The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Ector County in western Texas Northeastern Ward County in western Texas Eastern Winkler County in western Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pyote, or 13 miles west of Monahans, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported quarter size hail in Pyote. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thorntonville, Pyote, Wickett and Notrees. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 60 and 77. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 900 PM EDT. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Sandusky and Wood Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this afternoon to a crest of 9.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 04/24/1977. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kimball DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Web cams and surface observations indicated that visibilities were slowly improving this morning. This trend will continue and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM MDT.
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1043 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Tahlequah... Wagoner Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Pryor Creek... Catoosa Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Kansas... Hulbert Oaks... Sportsmen Acres Community Peggs... Rose - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 82.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 79.7 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 82.3 Wed 8 AM 81.7 81.2 80.7 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, from a northwesterly direction on Thursday and a westerly direction on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 60s on Thursday, and in the 70s on Friday. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harvey; Sedgwick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Sedgwick and Harvey Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1028 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Andale to Valley Center. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wichita, Newton, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Maize, Halstead, North Newton, Sedgwick, Colwich, Mount Hope, Kechi, Andale, Bentley, Northeast Wichita, Newton Airport and Jabara Airport. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 10 and 37. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THURSDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence on Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Documents/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Flood Warning issued for Bureau, La Salle, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Washita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WASHITA AND SOUTHERN CUSTER COUNTIES At 114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bessie, moving northeast at 40 mph. A second severe storm was located north of Burns Flat moving northeast at 40 mph. At least half dollar size hail has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Cordell, Burns Flat, Arapaho, Canute, Corn, Butler, Bessie, Foss, Foss Reservoir and Stafford. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
Wind Advisory issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: South Central Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
Flood Advisory issued for Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 15:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper; Lawrence FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to an inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rain expected. - This includes the following low water crossings Butler Creek at Kings Highway, Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Pineville, Seneca, Granby, Anderson, Noel and Duquesne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Flood Advisory issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McDonald; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...Until 515 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to an inch of rain has fallen so far with additional rain expected. - This includes the following low water crossings Butler Creek at Kings Highway, Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road and Buffalo Creek at Klondike Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Pineville, Seneca, Granby, Anderson, Noel and Duquesne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

