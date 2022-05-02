Orange skies as Iraq hit by dust storm

Vulnerable refugees, including disabled children, who have been approved for resettlement in the United Kingdom from the Middle East, are dying during the years-long wait to be transferred, it can be revealed.According to the United Nations, more than 2,000 refugees accepted by the UK’s resettlement programme still await transfer, in some cases years after being accepted.The Independent now knows of several cases in which those waiting have died, or are at risk of death, because the delays are so long, and because the conditions where they are forced to live are dire. Most recently, in February, a severely disabled 13-year-old Syrian...

U.K. ・ 2 HOURS AGO