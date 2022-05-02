ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Orange skies as Iraq hit by dust storm

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIraq has been engulfed by a dust storm that have become increasingly...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

Iraqis in a northern town still traumatized by memories of the Islamic State group feared more violence Tuesday after hostilities between the military and a local militia erupted, people internally displaced by the fighting said. Tensions reached a fever pitch when Iraq's military launched an offensive in Sinjar district Sunday to clear out armed elements of the YBS, a local militia comprised largely of minority Yazidis. The YBS has ties to the insurgent Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a separatist movement banned in Turkey.The heavy fighting prompted over 3,000 people, most of them Yazidis, to flee toward the Kurdish-run...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Skies#Dust Storm#Baghdad
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

May Day holiday marred by clashes in Turkey, France

Police and protesters clashed in Turkey and France during May Day rallies on Sunday, as tens of thousands marched across the world in support of workers' rights. And rallies in Paris quickly turned violent as youths clashed with police on the sidelines and buildings were vandalised, though unions said more than 200,000 people joined demonstrations across France and most were peaceful.
PROTESTS
AFP

Transit and 'torture': Rescued migrants recount Libya horrors

On a medical ship off the Italian coast, rescued migrants are colouring in a map of Africa, where many started their perilous journeys toward Europe.   He like others has received medical care on board the ship, where migrants also spend time doing activities like the map colouring exercise. 
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

French Army Watches for Bombs and Potholes as It Withdraws From Mali Base

GOSSI, Mali (Reuters) - The French military left a remote base in northern Mali before dawn last week for the last time, one hundred vehicles forming a miles-long convoy across the barren desert terrain. Helicopters whirred above, air support for hundreds of troops in trucks and armoured cars leaving the...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine invasion and Yemen conflict: The couple from Kerala who survived both

An Indian couple have finally been reunited at their home in the southern state of Kerala after living through two separate international conflicts over the past four months. Akhil Reghu, 26, was among seven Indian sailors who were captured after Houthi rebels hijacked a civilian cargo vessel in the Red Sea in January.
WORLD
The Independent

‘An absolute scandal’: The Syrian teenager who died waiting to be resettled in Britain

Vulnerable refugees, including disabled children, who have been approved for resettlement in the United Kingdom from the Middle East, are dying during the years-long wait to be transferred, it can be revealed.According to the United Nations, more than 2,000 refugees accepted by the UK’s resettlement programme still await transfer, in some cases years after being accepted.The Independent now knows of several cases in which those waiting have died, or are at risk of death, because the delays are so long, and because the conditions where they are forced to live are dire. Most recently, in February, a severely disabled 13-year-old Syrian...
U.K.
FodorsTravel

Thanks to Afghanistan, I Finally Made It to My Dream Destination

It wasn't until a journey back to a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan that I finally had the opportunity to visit Pakistan. As Kabul fell on August 17th, 2021, I left Afghanistan with a heavy heart on an evacuation flight arranged by the Indian government. I approached my seat on the C-17 military plane and took one last look at the mayhem I was leaving behind, vowing one day to return. Thus began a five-month-long harrowing process to re-enter Afghanistan, culminating in a road trip from Delhi to Kabul via Pakistan.
WORLD
DOPE Quick Reads

New Missile Attack on Erbil Highlights The Continual Rise of Tension Between the United States and Iran

The conflict between the United States and Iran has heightened for several years. Iranian forces have initiated and continued attacks by armed suicide drones and missile attacks on US bases purportedly. Much of the aggression is attributed to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a high-ranking Iranian general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was killed by US forces in an airstrike. Following the death of the Iranian general, multiple attacks on US bases, purportedly by Iranian forces, were initiated and continued over the years. [i]

