Will There Be An 'Outlander' Season 7? Stars on The Show's Future

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stars of the much-loved historical-romance drama "Outlander" told Newsweek all about their hopes and plans for Outlander Season...

www.newsweek.com

Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Goldbergs Renewed for Season 10 — Will Jeff Garlin's Murray Be Killed Off?

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s family time with The Goldbergs will continue: The long-running comedy has been renewed for Season 10, TVLine has learned. The series, of course, will return sans longtime cast member Jeff Garlin (aka patriarch Murray Goldberg), who exited the show in December 2021 following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. Garlin and Sony Pictures Television reached a mutual agreement that called for the actor’s departure. In subsequent episodes, pre-recorded dialogue and a body double was employed for Murray, with Garlin’s face superimposed in post-production. Star Wendi McLendon-Covey broke...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS casts Good Trouble star as Parker's ex-wife

NCIS is adding a new cast member to its family just as season 19 comes to an end. Deadline reports that the long-running police drama has cast Teri Polo in a recurring role as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife. Polo was most recently seen in the short-lived...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander Season 6#Starz#Outlander Twitter#Outlander Season 7
tvinsider.com

‘The Fosters’ Star Teri Polo Joins ‘NCIS’ in Recurring Role

Teri Polo, best known for playing Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters, is joining the long-running CBS drama series NCIS in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. According to Deadline, Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, the ex-wife of NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole). A former FBI...
TV & VIDEOS
Country
Scotland
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘That ’70s Show’ Original Cast Closes Deal To Return to Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’

“That ’70s Show” first debuted on FOX in 1998, and saw renewal on the network for an additional seven seasons. The series, which starred Hollywood icons like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as current “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama, then enjoyed a temporary home on the hit streaming platform Netflix. Sadly, for fans of “That ’70s Show,” the comedic series left the platform in 2020. However now, its third spin-off, “That ’90s Show,” is airing on Netflix. Even more exciting, five of the six original cast members from “That ’70s Show” have closed a deal to return.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Conners’ Main Cast Close New Deals, Season 5 Renewal Likely To Follow

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Once again, ABC and Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment have taken a key step toward the renewal of popular comedy series The Conners by making new deals with the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff. Sara Gilbert (who also serves as an executive producer), John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have reached agreements on new pacts to return next season, sources said. I hear final details are still being hammered out, including the exact size of the potential Season 5 order. (Seasons 2-4 have all consisted of 20 episodes.) Because of how The Conners came to be as...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Out ‘Toxic’ Fans for Criticizing ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff Casting

Click here to read the full article. One “Walking Dead” character got the axe for an upcoming spin-off, and fans were quick to jump to conclusions over the cause of the cast switch-up. However, lead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan weighed in to clap back against assumptions. “Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC,” Morgan tweeted April 28. AMC announced in September 2020 that a spin-off series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride would follow their respective fan-favorite characters, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. Showrunner Angela Kang previously described the series as a “road show” for Carol and Daryl. However, the network confirmed...
TV SERIES
NME

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to reprise roles for ‘That ’70s Show’ sequel

It’s been confirmed that both Mila Junis and Ashton Kutcher will be returning for the That ‘70s Show sequel, That ’90s Show. Kutcher and Kunis played on-again, off-again couple Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart and will be guesting in the new series alongside previously announced stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who will reprise their roles of Red and Kitty Forman.
MOVIES
