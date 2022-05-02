ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Commit Profile: DL Boubacar Traore

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber player) Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Boston College, Pittsburgh. On3: 4-star - No. 83 overall - No. 11 defensive line. 247Sports: 4-star - No. 88 overall - No. 11 defensive line. ESPN: 4-star - No. 211 overall - No. 29 defensive line. Rivals: 4-star...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

List of Green Bay Packers Draft Picks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players, including three receivers to that evolving group, during the 2022 NFL Draft. “I think we've certainly added some competition. I think that was really important,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. “Not the only position we added a lot of competition, but I think we're certainly very much of belief that competition's going to bring out the best and the cream's going to rise, and that's something that we needed to do and I think we accomplished that.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock Draft: Jaguars Add Offensive Playmaker

The 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close. Over 250 selections were made as all 32 franchises went on to change their presents and their futures and hundreds of athletes had their dreams realized. But as we bask in the 2022 draft and what transpired over the last few...
NFL
Centre Daily

Rattlers’ OL Keenan Forbes Invited to Seahawks Rookie Minicamp

Florida A&M offensive lineman Keenan Forbes receives rookie minicamp invitation from the Seattle Seahawks, per source. The 6-3 and 330-pound offensive guard excels in pass protection and run blocking. He is powerful and uses his hands well at the point of attack. He will have an opportunity to impress head...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Centre Daily

Penn State

Michael Smedley talks about one of the projects he got to work on while at Penn State. Smedley, who is visually impaired, will graduate at the top of his class with a 4.0 GPA and a bachelor’s degree in theatrical sound design and telecommunications.
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame Commit Profile#Dl Boubacar Traore#Boubacar#Espn#Irish
Centre Daily

2022 NFL Draft: All-Undrafted Team

In 1990, two players began their rookie seasons in the National Football League. Emmitt Smith was selected 17th overall selection out of Florida. He eventually became the league’s all-time leading rusher (18,355), three-time Super Bowl winner, league MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer.. Another young man entered the...
NFL
Centre Daily

Ohio State AD Pitches Radical Change for College Football

View the original article to see embedded media. A break-up of big-time college football and the NCAA isn’t a new idea, but it continues to pick up mainstream support. One very influential athletic director, Ohio State’s Gene Smith, openly discussed the possibility while speaking to ESPN at the Big Ten’s spring meetings.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Buckeyes DB announces transfer to SEC program

Former Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine has decided to return to his home state to continue his college football career. Monday, Turrentine announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Tennessee. He was a 4-star member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, ranking as a Top 200 prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

Power Rankings: Stacking Up Each Team Ahead of 2022 WNBA Season

The WNBA offseason is finally coming to a close, and teams are ready to officially open the 2022 regular season this week. Free agency saw a number of recent league MVPs return to their respective teams, but it also welcomed in countless changes. There were major trades, a draft littered with surprises and some notable coaching hires.
BASKETBALL
Centre Daily

Debate: Should Steelers Move Chase Claypool to Slot?

PITTSBURGH -- Should the Pittsburgh Steelers make a move at wide receiver and move Chase Claypool to the slot?. With the additions of George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, the Steelers have decisions to make. They now have three, maybe four, players who are capable of playing across the field at wideout. However, they only have one that is a true slot player.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy