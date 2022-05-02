ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

How Lauren Kelley is using the tools of faith to strengthen democracy

By WKSU
wosu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Kelley stepped onto the Springfield political scene after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. At a time when tensions were soaring nationally, her goal was to help establish a working relationship between the police and the Black community. In that effort — as in all...

news.wosu.org

NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
George Floyd
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White Democrats 'not listening' to Black Americans, 'have become the hero of the criminal': Lawrence Jones

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones distanced Black Americans from the "defund the police" movement in the opening monologue of Saturday's show. LAWRENCE JONES: Are we disposable? Do our lives not matter? Crime is up all across the country. People from all backgrounds are dying, but I can't help but recognize the alarming number of Black people, specifically Black children, being murdered. Today, 7-year-old Antonio Yarger, Jr. was laid to rest in Erie, Michigan. He was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends. Antonio's nickname was "ESPN" because he love[d] sports, especially wrestling. Police are looking at surveillance video, but no arrests have been made in this case. On Wednesday, loved ones said "goodbyes to 12-year-old Kade Lewin. He was shot while he ate dinner with his family in a parked car in Brooklyn. His mom says he liked football and video games. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York mayor, vowed to end the revolving door of justice, but no arrests have been made in this case.
ERIE, MI
Washington Examiner

Why I'm suing Black Lives Matter

You might have seen some of the recent headlines about how Black Lives Matter has spent its money. Back in October 2020, for example, leaders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation bought a $6 million mansion in Southern California. As Indiana’s attorney general, I wouldn’t necessarily make such...
INDIANA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Harriet Tubman led military raids during the Civil War as well as her better-known slave rescues

Harriet Tubman was barely 5 feet tall and didn’t have a dime to her name. What she did have was a deep faith and powerful passion for justice that was fueled by a network of Black and white abolitionists determined to end slavery in America. “I had reasoned this out in my mind,” Tubman once told an interviewer. “There was one of two things I had a right to, liberty, or death. If I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive.” Though Tubman is most famous for her successes along the...
POLITICS
Deseret News

How should Black churches respond to the fight for LGBTQ rights?

In the Rev. Cedric Harmon’s religious tradition, the prayers offered at church almost always start the same way. Worshippers acknowledge God and then give thanks for life, health, strength and safety, four blessings that every human needs. “We thank God for those blessings and recognize how core they are,”...
RELIGION
NBC News

Black churches urged to fight anti-LGBTQ state laws

Black religious leaders and advocates are urging church members to signal support for the LGBTQ community as anti-LGBTQ legislation rises throughout the U.S. Advocates highlighted the need to pass bipartisan federal legislation that protects religious liberty and LGBTQ rights in a virtual panel last week. State legislators have proposed at least 238 bills that would limit the rights of LGBTQ people just this year.
RELIGION
SCDNReports

Ohio's New Concealed Carry Law: What You Need to Know

Ohio's New Concealed Carry Law: What You Need to KnowGetty Images. Legislators have passed Senate Bill 215 legalizing constitutional carry, which will allow individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a license in the state of Ohio effective June 13th, 2022. Please review the following important information regarding changes to the law.
OHIO STATE
The Ringer

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Grapples With Contradictions of Faith

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is an enduring object of fascination in popular culture. South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who grew up one state over from Utah in Colorado, took musical theater by storm with The Book of Mormon, a characteristically lewd comedy about LDS missionaries in Uganda. There aren’t many practicing Mormons in the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but the church nonetheless looms over every aspect of the show, from the Muslim convert who takes issue with its history of racist ideology to the woman excommunicated for having an affair. Even more recently, a student group known as the Black Menaces went viral on TikTok for asking their peers at Brigham Young University how they feel about feminism, gay marriage, civil rights, and more.
RELIGION

