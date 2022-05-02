ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Police reports

By Compiled By Ian Taylor ian.taylor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LARCENY: Larceny of an iPhone was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road. April 12. ARREST: Kevin W. Tuntland, 43, of Boone, was arrested...

