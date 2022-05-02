Utica documentary screening at Stanley will raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

The documentary "Utica: The Last Refuge" will return to the Stanley Theatre at 7 p.m. May 5 for a second screening, which will raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

The film showing will be followed by a question and answer panel moderated by pollster, author and Utica native John Zogby and film director Loch Phillips. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Ukrainian refugees. A crew from ABC's Nightline also will be in attendance covering the screening for national audiences.

"Utica: The Last Refuge" premiered last November 2021 at the Stanley Theatre and was attended by about 1,000 people, director Loch Phillips said. Filming started in early 2017 and was finalized in 2021.

"It (the documentary) is a celebration of the town," he said. "There's something really miraculous happening in Utica. I don't think there's any place like this in the United States and it just speaks volumes about how Utica does refugee resettlement."

Produced by Off Ramp Films, the documentary follows a Sudanese family who arrives in Utica seeking refuge after spending six years in an Ethiopian refugee camp. The film also discusses refugee resettlement in the Mohawk Valley and its effects on the local community through personal accounts from other refugees, staff from The Center, local public officials and community members.

"We're really excited that we've been able to bring it (the documentary) back because it was very well-received," said Shelly Callahan, executive director of The Center. "Given what's going on in the world with the Ukrainian situation and even what's happening in Myanmar and Burma and with the Afghan evacuees, I just think that this film is as timely as it can be."

Tickets are $10 general and $5 for students and are available at The Stanley Box Office at 315-724-4000.

Maria M. Silva covers food, drink and culture in the Mohawk Valley for the Observer-Dispatch. Email her at mariamsilva@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica documentary screening at Stanley will raise funds for Ukrainian refugees