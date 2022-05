It’s been nearly two-and-a-half years since COVID-19 first emerged, and researchers are still hard at work trying to figure out how the virus affects the human body. A study presented Monday at a scientific conference in Lisbon, Portugal, suggests that long COVID may be even more prevalent than previously believed. In a survey of nearly 300 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 one year before, 59.5 percent of respondents said they were still dealing with at least one long COVID symptom. The most common symptoms were fatigue, shortness of breath, and irritability.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO