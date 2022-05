The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and lodging facilities, seasonal swimming pools, seasonal spas and school buildings are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO