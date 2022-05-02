ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah Marlene American Idol 2022 “When She Loved Me” Toy Story 2, Season 20 Disney Night

By Jessie Mendoza
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Marlene performs “When She Loved Me” by Toy Story 2, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Disney Night. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Leah Marlene (20 years old), Musician from Normal, Illinois. Round: Disney Night. Song: “When She Loved Me” by Toy Story 2....

