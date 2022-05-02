ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Forbes Travel Guide’s 2022 Star Award Winners features two Naples destinations

By Mark H. Bickel, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

Forbes Travel Guide announced on April 26 its 2022 Star Awards for the world’s most outstanding hotels.

Two of the stars are right here in Southwest Florida, and both have Naples addresses.

The Inn on Fifth and Club Level Suites and The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort both received four-star ratings.

This is the 64th year the Forbes Travel Guide has published its Star Awards. Forbes claims it is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

A four-star rating means “these are exceptional properties, offering high levels of service and quality of facility to match.”

How are the Star Award winners determined?

According to the Forbes website, “to find the best of the best, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors stay at each hotel for three days and two nights, posing as ordinary guests. They test up to 900 objective, rigorous standards, from modern-day luxuries —such as whether a room is set up to enhance sleep or whether the food-and-beverage choices are health-conscious — to more traditional amenities, such as the quality of the décor and the courtesy of the staff.”

Naples Beach Hotel is coming down: What's coming next? A 5-star resort and luxury condos

Hotel news in SWFL: In the Know: Ritz-Carlton projects in Collier, Lee; evolving Arthrex; and Sanibel on 'The Simpsons'

See photos: Inn on Fifth completes $5 million renovation

The Forbes site states that 75 percent of a hotel’s rating relies on service, while the remaining 25 percent is determined by the quality of its facilities.

Regarding the two Naples locations, this is part of what Forbes had to say under the category of inspector highlights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7Rlg_0fQG0rKI00

The Inn on Fifth and Club Level Suites

“Inn on Fifth is a property that continuously looks to improve, and that pursuit of perfection can be seen from the light fixtures all the way up to the property’s Club Level Suites. Here, Naples” most affluent visitors converge to socialize on the private rooftop or concierge lounge, in between romps to the area’s hottest restaurants and bars.”

The Naples Daily News recently reported that a real estate trust is planning to purchase The Inn on Fifth.

It was announced on April 19 that the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, intended to acquire the AAA Four Diamond 119-room inn for $156 million.

The deal is expected to close by June, if not sooner.

In the Know: Chicago hotel developer buying up 5th Ave. parcels, spending nearly $50M in Naples

First-date restaurants: Matchmaker's guide to Southwest Florida's date-night dining spots

More: In the Know: Via CIA and hotels, Phil McCabe's 'fast, furious' Southwest Florida ride to $156M

The Ritz Carlton Golf Resort

“Golfers and nature lovers come to Southwest Florida to relax, but when they come to Naples, they know they better bring their A game. Making good on the city’s title as ‘the golf capital of the world,’ The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples sets the bar for a stay-and-play luxury vacation.”

Read more about the two hotels: T hings to know, the rooms and the restaurants

See the full list of winners: 2022 Star Award Winners

Did you know?

The Forbes Travel Guide says this is what it takes for a hotel to earn a five-star rating:

“These are outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.”

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Forbes Travel Guide’s 2022 Star Award Winners features two Naples destinations

Comments / 2

Related
brides.com

What to Know as a Destination Wedding Guest, According to a Travel Expert

A destination wedding can be a lot of fun. Getting invited to one is a great excuse for a vacation, as these events are often held in exotic or beautiful locations you might not visit otherwise, and they also present a great opportunity to get to know the marrying couple (and their family and friends) even more than you did before. Consider it like a big, exciting group trip.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Travel + Leisure

This Brand-new All-inclusive Hotel in Tulum Is Right on the Beach — and Every Suite Has a View of the Water

Tulum is famous for its sun-kissed, white-sand beaches, mysterious cenotes, picture-perfect lagoons, and ancient archaeological ruins that draw vacationers year-round. Every trip here is an adventure, so if you are planning a dreamy escape to this heavenly part of Mexico and need a chic resort to stay at, Hilton has you covered. The hospitality brand will open its first all-inclusive property in Tulum on May 12, and it's sure to become a crowd-pleaser thanks to an impressive array of dining and entertainment options.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
City
Sanibel, FL
Idaho8.com

The world’s most over-the-top cruise ship cabins

What’s it like sailing the seas at the very height of luxury?. The most lavish suites on cruise ships fuse the best cutting-edge technology with the timeless luxury of 24-hour butler service, catering to your every whim. The world’s most incredible floating accommodations all have one thing in common:...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Disney World Resort Restaurant Set to Close This Summer

Dining at Disney World is about to get a little more limited as the popular theme park moves to close one of its more popular restaurants. The Narcoossee's restaurant located in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is set to close indefinitely beginning Friday, June 17 for an extended refurbishment.
RESTAURANTS
cruisehive.com

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Florida for Season in Europe

After sailing a short series of voyages in the United States, the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, has set off on her inaugural transatlantic crossing with guests. The ship sailed from Port Everglades yesterday, April 20, and will now spend eight days at sea to her first port of call in Europe, Malaga.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Forbes Travel Guide#The Forbes Travel Guide#Naples Beach Hotel#Swfl#Ritz Carlton#Fifth#Ser
The Independent

Best hotels in Miami 2022: Where to stay for luxury and beachfront location

Bling, beachy, artsy Miami has plenty of places to bed down in style. Here’s our list of stand-out stays to get you started.The best hotels in Miami are:Best for for design: EAST, Miami, booking.comBest for adults only relaxation: The Standard Spa Hotel, booking.comBest for art deco style: Faena Hotel Miami Beach, booking.comBest for cool party vibes: Freehand Miami, booking.comBest for infinity pool views: The Setai Miami Beach, booking.comBest for groups: Life House, booking.comBest for sunrise yoga: The Betsy, booking.comBest for nightlife: Cardozo South Beach, booking.comBest for golf: The Biltmore Hotel, booking.comBest for culture: The Gabriel Miami, booking.comBest for design:...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Port St. Lucie, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Your perfect meal is just a click away with over 250,000 possibilities to customize your burger! They strive to deliver the greatest experience each and every time you visit, whether it's using fresh ground beef, double-cooking their fries in 100 percent peanut oil, hand-preparing fresh ingredients every morning, or serving peanuts while you wait.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Off Our Couch

What is St. Augustine, Florida's Nonna’s Trattoria? Local Italian Cuisine, But Is It Good?

Nonna's Hanging Sign While ClosedLondon/Off Our Couch. A Hidden Gem On St. Augustine, Florida’s Aviles Street. From time to time you find a place or a restaurant that you want to tell the whole world about. I can honestly say that I’ve found one of those places- a place where the food is excellent, the atmosphere fantastic, and the service is out of this world. A small place, on a small street, the oldest street, that’s a true hidden gem.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Florida

Whether you're a first-time visitor to Florida or have been to the state many times, you'll want to know where to start. St. Augustine is for you if you want to see authentic colonial architecture. This historic town was built in 1565 by the Spanish and is the oldest continuously occupied European settlement in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

3 summer vacation mountain Airbnbs within driving distance of Tampa

Summer is almost here, which means it's time to escape Tampa's humidity and loads of tourists.These three Airbnbs are near Pine Lake, a mountain town in Georgia about six hours from Tampa that has tons of hiking and small-town charm.Hike your way through FDR state park or head to the resort area of Calloway Gardens, which has walking and bike trails, a lakefront beach, golf and other outdoor activities.Luxury villa in Calloway GardensIf you're entertaining your whole family, this spacious updated villa that sleeps eight should do the trick.Features: Screened-in porch, close to activities, fire tableSpace: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathsCost: $275+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Delightful one-bedroom Skoolie Should you prefer adventure over luxury, you can stay in an up-fitted school bus.Features: Kitchen, WiFi, pet-friendlySpace: 6 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $72+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of AirbnbGlamping tentFor people looking for lodging somewhere between a villa and a vehicle, consider glamping. Features: Queen-sized bed, bunk beds, covered deckSpace: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $178+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb
TAMPA, FL
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Begins European Summer Season

The largest cruise ship in the world is poised to begin what is sure to be a wonderful season around the Mediterranean, as Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas has arrived in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of its first summer voyage from that homeport. The ship has just finished...
LIFESTYLE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy