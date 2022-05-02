ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

2001 Club was known for its glitz and huge disco dance floor. Whatever happened to it?

By Alan Morrell
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oS3ZC_0fQG0qRZ00

Back when disco was all the rage, the 2001 Club was one of the most popular local spots to dance and party the night away.

2001 was part of a franchise operation that started in Pittsburgh and later spread to about 25 cities. Rochester’s version was in Chili-Paul Plaza in the town of Chili.

At 15,000 square feet, the disco was said to be the largest in the Rochester area. 2001 followed Club 747 in Henrietta (profiled in an earlier “Whatever Happened To…” installment), which offered a swankier alternative to neighborhood bars with dancing that called themselves discos.

2001 matched 747 with its glitz. The club held dance contests and lingerie shows, sponsored ladies’ nights and teen nights and had a plush lounge and enormous video screens before MTV exploded on the scene.

Mike Pazdyk was the deejay at 2001 for years. He called the experience “one of the best times of my life.” He remembered the day the club opened – April 21, 1978.

“There is nothing more exhilarating than to open a club and being able to deejay there,” said Pazdyk, who lives in Spencerport and had done a slew of announcing over the years, including stints at Watkins Glen International Speedway and as the longtime voice of the Section V Boys Basketball Tournament.

“It takes about three months to put (that kind of) a club together. As far as I remember, it cost about $450,000, and we made it back in six months.”

Pazdyk’s deejay name was Mike Paz. He said his most memorable night at 2001 was when Michael Jackson debuted the moonwalk during a televised Motown anniversary special in 1983. 2001 rebroadcast the show.

“We played it at 10 at night, the unofficial start time of dancing,” Pazdyk said. “When we played that video, everyone was mesmerized. It wasn’t until maybe six months later that someone tried to copy it.”

2001 Clubs of America was the brainchild of Tom Jayson, an entrepreneur who started with Pittsburgh in 1975 and followed with clubs in Jamestown, N.Y. and Meadville, Pa. before hitting the Rochester market.

All the clubs were set up the same way, with an enormous dance floor, a smaller room with live music, a lounge with sofas and entertainment like pinball and video games.

The clubs did booming business in every market they hit. Billboard magazine called the 2001 clubs “probably the most successful and truest form of disco franchises in the country. In the book “Hot Stuff: Disco and the Remaking of American Culture,” author Alice Echols wrote that Jayson “came the closest to franchising his disco into the McDonald’s of the glitter-ball world. Jayson’s goal was to bring disco to the American shopping center.”

2001 certainly made a big impression in the Rochester area. Several area residents shared their memories, mostly good and some bad, in a Facebook group post.

Alan Colletta of Charlotte wrote that he played the video game “Pong” for the first time at 2001. He reminisced about the “space-suit” outfits that waitresses wore, and the nightly playing of a disco version of the Star Wars theme.

“I was probably there a couple, three times a week in the late ‘70s,” Colletta said by telephone. “We were out to have a good time. I remember going back and forth from 747 to 2001. If one was dead, we’d go to the other. I was a disco guy and we flitted around all the clubs.”

Barbara Gebell Sobel wrote that she saw Russian-born classical pianist Vladimir Horowitz “dancing up a storm” at 2001 following a performance with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. “And he was no spring chicken!” she wrote. “But he ruled!”

Marcia Kinley King of Greece commented that she saw bands like Spice and others play in 2001’s “small room” and added, “Most people seemed to prefer the disco room.”

Michelle Nati from Rochester wrote that she went to teen dances on Sundays around 1979. “The décor was pretty much what you saw in Saturday Night Fever,” she wrote.

Disco was, of course, a highly divisive entertainment form blasted by detractors as superficial and shallow. The Chicago White Sox famously hosted a “Disco Demolition Night” at Comiskey Park in 1979 during which people destroyed disco records.

A few of those sentiments also were shared on the Facebook post.

“I went there (to 2001) once for my 18th birthday in 1979,” wrote Jim McGee of Rochester. “18 was legal (drinking age) then. Disco wasn’t my thing & I never went back.”

Scotty G. Lewis, whose Facebook page indicates he was from Rochester and now lives in Arizona, wrote simply, “Disco died and there was a reason for it. It sucked. Let it RIP.”

2001 Club lasted in the Rochester area for more than a decade. The club’s popularity declined around 1985 but bounced back, Pazdyk said, and then was sold to new owners in 1987 before closing for good in 1989. Some of the clubs nationally switched to “V.I.P.”

Whatever Happened to …? is a feature about Rochester’s haunts of yesteryear and is based on our archives.

Morrell is a Rochester-based freelance writer.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in April 2016.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 2001 Club was known for its glitz and huge disco dance floor. Whatever happened to it?

Comments / 6

Related
13 WHAM

Three children eating dinner nearly shot when bullets hit home

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday dinner nearly turned tragic when multiple gunshots hit a northeast Rochester home, narrowly missing three children inside. The three, ages 2, 2, and 3, were seated around a children's table when gunfire erupted on Bernard Street near North Street around 6:30 p.m. Rochester Police say the children, along with two adults and another child, were not hurt.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Komodo Dragon Was On The Loose + Missing in Buffalo, New York

There was legit a 4 and a half foot monitor lizard, the same family as the Komodo Dragon, walking around Western New York!. There was a guy who was moving out of his apartment in the Village of Attica and somehow his pet monitor lizard got out. The lizard was a 4 and a half, monitor lizard that got out and started wandering around town last summer.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NY
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
City
Greece, NY
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Floor#Disco#Boys Basketball#Dances#Food Drink#Mtv#Spencerport
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how to get $25 concert tickets to over 70 Michigan shows

Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price. Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
News 8 WROC

Cold Case Walk for man shot on Conkey Avenue in 1972

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester group called #coldcasefiles will be hosting a walk Saturday at noon on Conkey Avenue near Avenue B. The group will be searching for information related to the cold case murder of Jose Bas. Bas was shot on November 1, 1972 in the Conkey Avenue area. He died from his […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Rochester , New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Good Luck is one of the area's greatest eateries, with a welcoming and pleasant atmosphere. The "Good Luck Burger" is a good way to start your delicious evening with 1 pound of house-ground, FLX beef on brioche with CUBA cheddar, vegetable slaw, and fries. Also delicious is the baked goat cheese with rhubarb, sage, and roasted garlic.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHEC TV-10

Embrace Your Sisters hold 'Tea at Two' fashion show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Embrace Your Sisters "Tea at Two" fashion show fundraiser took place Sunday at Casa Larga Vineyards in Fairport. This is the biggest annual fundraiser for Embrace Your Sisters. The nonprofit assists breast cancer patients with short-term emergency financial support in 13 counties across New York State.
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Woman shot Friday night in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in northeast Rochester. Police say this happened just before 10:15 p.m. Friday on Weyl Street between Bauman Street and Joseph Avenue. The 27-year-old was shot at least once in the lower body. She was taken to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WMBB

Thunder Beach comes to a close with Kid Rock performance

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thunder Beach was back this weekend for its 24th year, but it looked a little different this year. The event held its normal festivities but for the first time, the event featured three nights of live music at Frank Brown Park with some big names pulling in the crowds. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
KISS 104.1

The Best Waterfalls Can Be Found Here In New York State

You might be putting together a plan for the summer right now. Places you want to go, concerts you want to see, this could be another bucket list you might want to make. I know...you're not supposed to chase waterfalls, but if you have a map, why wouldn't you want to check these out?
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Buffalo Restaurant Closing a Location

One of the things that sets Buffalo apart from most places is the quality of local food. We take pride in our local food options. It isn’t just wings and pizza, but upscale restaurants as well. Western New York also has many local restaurants with more than one location.
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy