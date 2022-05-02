ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Closing the skills gap will Open a brighter future for Brevard County | Opinion

By Peter Mannino and Synthia Doaks
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago

Connecting people with good, high-paying jobs is hard work. We believe it is a task that our community is certainly up for, but it will require increased support and contributions from individuals and businesses across Brevard County.

When it comes to helping our residents access the education and skills they need to excel, the stakes have never been higher, and the benefits have never been more evident. The pandemic has disrupted the job market and created new career possibilities for those with the right training. At the same time, larger demographic trends, like the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, translate into significant new prospects for younger people entering the workforce.

But while the opportunities are expanding, the challenges remain the same: how can we support those young people most at risk of falling into the cycle of poverty and low-paying jobs? How can we increase access to post-secondary education, skills training and certification programs, and ultimately the careers of the future?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddnSP_0fQG0ovL00

Elevate Brevard and Bank of America suggest a strong roadmap forward, one written when community groups and businesses join forces for progress. Elevate Brevard is a partnership of community organizations and the Florida College Access Network, with a mission to identify and assist individuals in households living below the Federal Poverty Level, as well as those in the ALICE population, or “working poor,” as defined by United Way.

By increasing college and credential attainment rates, Elevate Brevard’s goal is to close the skills gap and bring families out of poverty, beginning in Cocoa and extending across the county. Bank of America is a critical supporter of Elevate Brevard and has worked in local communities across Florida and the nation to promote workforce development on multiple fronts. The company connects people with jobs, advocating for youth employment, alternative education and new training initiatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rR8wN_0fQG0ovL00

The road forward will require more partnerships, more contributions from businesses, and a broader commitment across our community to help more people attain post-secondary education and training. Today, employers are actively searching for workers with specific skills, especially technical and financial skills – in computer programming, web development, data management, and accounting for example. We need to prepare new job seekers for the demands and opportunities of today’s economy - and tomorrow’s economy. Consider the fact that, according to the Florida College Access Network, 65% of all jobs will require a degree or credential by 2025, and you can see the urgent need for workforce development programs.

More: 'Historically unprecedented': Brevard unemployment rate declines to 2.5% in March

More: With low unemployment rate, Brevard employers struggle to fill job openings

Consider also that here in Brevard County, pockets of poverty exist in the shadow of some of the most significant aerospace companies in the world, and you can see the incredible potential for change.

The aerospace industry is, in fact, an excellent example of both the opportunities and challenges facing workforce development advocates and the many people we aim to help. Well before the pandemic, the Aerospace Industries Association identified a serious skills gap that could mean thousands of high paying jobs with no one to fill them in the future. That is partly because the industry’s workforce is older and moving rapidly into retirement, but it is also due to a lack of focus on the specific post-secondary training needed, and an overall deficit in STEM education. COVID-19 has hastened the trends, with early retirements and career changes fueling a shortage of talent.

While aerospace companies need engineers, they also rely on IT specialists, administrative staff, skilled aviation maintenance teams, marketing experts, and more. But each of these areas require post-secondary degrees or specific certifications, and helping young students attain these requirements takes time, energy and resources. And the same goes for high-paying jobs across business sectors. In the end, however, the investments we make now will pay dividends well into the future – for everyone in the community.

By ending the cycle of poverty, and by giving people the tools they need to lift themselves into better careers, we are establishing a strong economic and social foundation for our common benefit. This is something everyone should agree to support.

Peter Mannino is the President of Bank of America East Central Florida; Synthia Doaks is the Director of Elevate Brevard. Elevate Brevard is a collaboration of community partners working together to elevate the lives of Cocoa residents by increasing their access to post-secondary educational opportunities and sustainable employment.

Support local journalism and become a subscriber. Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Closing the skills gap will Open a brighter future for Brevard County | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
The Counter

More regenerative farming may be a climate solution. But another climate solution is impeding its progress

Farmers are giving up much-needed cropland to solar companies, but can the two work in tandem?. Back around 2011, Jonathan Cobb and his wife, Kaylyn, had what he calls a “simple game plan.” They’d take a few hundred acres of both leased and family-owned central-Texas farmland—land that for decades had grown row crops of corn and cotton—and give it “what it wants back,” he said.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Driving out supply chain inefficiencies key to eliminating food waste

Citizens and governments alike have taken a special interest in sustainability and climate change over the past few years. Emerging regulations — coupled with pressure from consumers — have pushed companies across the transportation industry to clean up their act, with many issuing public sustainability pledges. While the most common measures involve switching from diesel to electric vehicles or eliminating empty miles, there are unique opportunities for companies in the produce space to take their efforts one step further.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘This crisis is only going to get worse’: Many struggling to find affordable housing in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With rising costs, it’s a struggle to find affordable housing. Home prices and rents are through the roof. “The most recent statistics here in metro Orlando, rent has gone up 38% year over year. A one-bedroom apartment on average is now costing a bit over $2,000,” said Catherine Steck McManus, with Habitat For Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County. “We are truly trying to bring as many single family homes to the market that are affordable.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Poverty#Stem Education#Florida College#Alternative Education#Baby Boomer#Bank Of America#The Federal Poverty Level#United Way
News4Jax.com

Orlando lawmakers: DeSantis may replace Reedy Creek with state-run district

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Democratic state lawmakers spoke out Monday morning against the confusion left by a new Florida law that will dissolve six special districts in the state, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allows Walt Disney World to self-govern. As first reported by WKMG Click Orlando,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Orlando Sentinel

9 Central Florida restaurants receive emergency shutdown orders last week

Nine Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of April 24-30, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County Paris Banh Mi Llc at 1021 E. Colonial Dr. in Orlando shut down on April 25. Inspectors found 22 violations, 10 of which were a high priority. Those violations included improperly stored medicine, ...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy