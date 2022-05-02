ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

It's back! See the star-studded Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala celebrity list

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kas8Z_0fQG0lHA00

It's back! The star-studded 2022 Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala roars back to life the night before the Kentucky Derby with a megawatt celebrity guest list packed with jet-setting A-listers including movie icons, professional athletes, TV personalities, prominent business people, and the most eclectic mix of musicians on the planet.

“It’s fresh, it's exciting, it's everything I hoped it would be,” Patricia Barnstable-Brown told The Courier Journal of the triumphant return of her glamorous party.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the grande dame of the Kentucky Derby season is proving she hasn’t missed a beat. On Friday evening, Barnstable-Brown will throw open the doors to her opulent hillside mansion in Louisville and welcome pop icon Janet Jackson , movie star Orlando Bloom and country music royalty Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker . Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former University of Louisville Cardinal Lamar Jackson will be there along with “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley and film actor Stephen Dorff .

We don’t mean to drop names, but we’re just getting started.

Counted among the “Ten Best Parties in the World” by Condé Nast, Barnstable-Brown’s gala is internationally known as the “place to party” on Derby Eve. Co-hosted by her son Christopher Barnstable-Brown and her twin sister Priscilla “Cyb” Barnstable, the party team has announced its sensational celebrity lineup for the annual gala which is held at Barnstable- Brown’s private home in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.

“Can you believe we have all six members of New Edition coming to my house,” Barnstable-Brown said. “We have completely sold out, there isn’t room for one more party guest."

Several hundred people lucky enough to snag a ticket to the invitation-only event will join superstars, Jackson, Bloom, Aldean, Rucker, Hartley, Dorff and New Edition members Bobby Brown , Johnny Gill , Ronnie DeVoe , Ricky Bell , Michael Bivins , and Ralph Tresvant .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzmEP_0fQG0lHA00

More: Janet Jackson, New Edition to perform first concert at Lynn Family Stadium on Derby night

About 8:30 p.m., a host of stretch limousines and shiny black SUVs will begin to pull up to the ornate iron gates at 1700 Spring Dr. Lining the street, a sea of anxious onlookers may catch a glimpse of more of Barnstable-Brown’s celebrity friends including country musicians Sam Hunt , Tanya Tucker , Travis Tritt , Chase Rice , and Morgan Wallen .

Actor Blair Underwood will be returning for the party and races on Kentucky Derby weekend. So will singer Taylor Dayne , Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora , Larry Birkhead, and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, and crowd favorite Joey Fatone , who tries to never miss Kentucky Derby weekend in Louisville.

"The one time I missed the trip in 18 years, I swore that would never happen again," said the former member of *NSYNC. "I don't let anything get in the way of getting to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby."

What party-goers and onlookers sometimes forget is the focus of this opulent Kentucky Derby Eve spectacle — it's a charity event. As of 2019, the Barnstable Brown Gala has donated $16.7 million to combat diabetes at the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky . For party guests like Fatone, the Derby Eve party and its charitable cause go hand-in-hand. In 2021, he was asked to appear on “ Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ” and the money he raised was donated to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

"We love that our guests ask to come back year after year. No one wants to throw a party that people don't want to come back to," Barnstable-Brown said. "The fact that our (party) is now in its 33rd year and our guests won't miss it is the highest compliment."

While a few are returning guests, most of the celebrities on Barnstable-Brown's 2022 list are new and may want to be ready for what comes after they exit the limousine.

You may like: Wondering how to dress for Thurby? Try these tips for hats, outfits and colors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvfZi_0fQG0lHA00

After an eruption of excitement from the crowd, celebrities are whisked to a tented step-and-repeat where a crush of local, national and international media wait with cameras and questions. New guests like singer and Kentucky native William F. Jordan Jr., TV court judge Greg Mathis , actors Sofia Pernas , Scott Haze , Duke Nicholson and Joseph David Jones will need to be ready to answer questions about whether they’ve sipped a mint julep before and their picks for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby winner.

Happy screams from the streetside crowd will erupt again as more celebrities emerge from the media tent including Michael Jackson’s former guitarist Orianthi Panagaris , supermodel Courtney Sixx , the wife of Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, and reigning Miss USA 2021 and former Louisville resident Elle Smith .

Each celebrity, whether they are wearing stilettos or sneakers, is a legend in the business or a newbie, walks the curving driveway, past thousands of twinkling white lights strung from the trees as they make their way to Barnstable-Brown’s front door.

This is the same driveway hundreds of celebrities and guests have walked since 1989. Barnstable-Brown’s first party, 33 years ago, turned out to be unlike anything Louisville had seen before and has exploded in popularity since.

Her guests the first year included legendary actor Lloyd Bridges , Patrick Duffy from “Dallas,” Dick Van Patten, Olympic Gold Medalist Greg Louganis , Racecar driver Danny Sullivan and "Designing Women" star Dixie Carter , her husband actor Hal Holbrook and more.

“That party put us on the map,” Barnstable-Brown remembers fondly. “I wasn’t sure anyone would come that first year but they did and look what we’ve become. It just took off. As for this year, I am so excited we are able to have a party again. We’ve worked hard and I know Friday will be another unforgettable night my guests will never forget.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJfO6_0fQG0lHA00

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville .

2022 Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala Celebrity Guestlist

Janet Jackson — Grammy Award winner and pop music icon

Jason Aldean — Grammy-nominated country music artist

Orlando Bloom — film actor, known for "Lord of the Rings," "Pirates of the Caribean"

Justin Hartley —  actor best known for NBC's "This Is Us"

Darius Rucker — Grammy Award-winning country music artist

New Edition – Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant

Lamar Jackson — Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former University of Louisville Cardinal who won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.

Sam Hunt — country music artist known for "Leave the Night On"

Stephen Dorff — actor, known for "The Power of One," "True Detective"

Richie Sambora — guitarist, singer, songwriter, best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band Bon Jovi

Blair Underwood — actor best known for "Deep Impact," "L.A. Law"

Morgan Wallen — Country Music Award winner

Tanya Tucker — Grammy Award-winning country music artist

Joey Fatone — former member *NSYNC

Travis Tritt — Country music artist

Taylor Dayne — American singer-songwriter

Orianthi Panagaris — guitarist, known for playing with Alice Cooper, Michael Jackson

Courtney Sixx — fashion model, married to Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe

Sofia Pernas — actress best known for "Jane the Virgin," married to Justin Hartley

Chase Rice — country music singer, songwriter, and reality television personality

Elle Smith — Miss USA 2021

Judge Greg Mathis — Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV courtroom judge

Larry Birkhead — photographer

Dannielynn Birkhead — daughter of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead

Scott Haze — actor and filmmaker best known for "Child of God," "Jurassic World Dominion"

Joseph David Jones — actor, known for his roles in the TV dramas "Nashville" and "Arrow"

Duke Nicholson — actor best known for "US" and Jack Nicholson's grandson

William F. Jordan Jr. — R&B performer and Kentucky native

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: It's back! See the star-studded Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala celebrity list

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft. Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Cindy Williams Recalls Hilarious Ron Howard Road Trip Story

Actress Cindy Williams of Laverne & Shirley fame actually did have some interactions with fellow actor Ron Howard. Sure, they crossed paths on Howard’s show Happy Days. After all, Williams and her on-screen partner Penny Marshall started their act as Shirley Feeney and Laverne DeFazio on the other sitcom. There was a time, though, when Williams and Howard were together for some work.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Joey Fatone
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Johnny Gill
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Richie Sambora
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Anna Nicole Smith
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Alice Eve
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Ronnie Devoe
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Derby#Celebrity#The Kentucky Derby#University Of Louisville#Derby Eve
EW.com

The Masked Singer reveals Emmy-winning actress as Baby Mammoth after hilarious duel

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer. One contestant headed back to the Ice Age this week on The Masked Singer. After last week's Rudy Giuliani reveal, tonight's episode was a welcome return to normal (or, normal for The Masked Singer, that is). It kicked off with Queen Cobra, and if it wasn't obvious before that there's more than one person to the mask, it was crystal clear in this episode. The group ended their performance of "I Say a Little Prayer" by Aretha Franklin with some sweet harmonies, prompting panelist Robin Thicke to make one of his infamous dad jokes: "I am almost serpent you guys are going to the finals."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jerry verDorn Dies: ‘Guiding Light’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actor Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Jerry verDorn, an actor known for his work in long-running daytime dramas Guiding Light and One Life to Live, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 72. His family shared the news of the actor’s passing. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on November, 23 1949, in South Dakota, verDorn graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He initially sought to be an English instructor but began his acting career with major roles in stage productions, including one at the Folger Theatre in Washington, D.C., which led him to New...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan to reunite for 'Neighbours' finale

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan will return to Australian soap opera "Neighbours" for its finale after an absence of more than 30 years, the soon-to-be axed show's creators said Sunday. "We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale," the soap's executive producer Jason Herbison said on Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy