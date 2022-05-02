Upstate NY's COVID-19 surge is spreading. When will it stop? What we know (and don't)

Upstate New York has become the epicenter of a wave of COVID-19 infections that is now expected to spread to other parts of the country, as local officials face rising tensions over federal calls for people to wear masks indoors to curb outbreaks.

What began as a seemingly isolated outbreak in Central New York and the Finger Lakes in early April has since rapidly spread across much of the state. It stemmed from the emergence of a highly contagious omicron subvariant in those regions , which have seen COVID-19 hospitalizations rise recently but remain well below prior peaks.

But other factors fueling the subvariant’s rise included pockets of unvaccinated people, along with waning immunity from prior COVID-19 infections and vaccinations, experts said, as well as reductions in indoor mask wearing since state officials ended most pandemic restrictions earlier this year .

And those conditions that ignited New York’s drastic turnaround from a brief lull in COVID-19 cases earlier this year exist in many communities nationally, prompting concerns of similar spikes elsewhere as the subvariant appears poised to overtake prior strains.

“New York has always been kind of the canary in the coal mine for the country, and what we’re seeing there is a sign of things to come for other parts of the country,” said Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an Infectious Diseases Society of America expert.

On Monday, the latest COVID-19 data revealed New York reported 50,295 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, which was only slightly up from 49,500 the prior week. It marked the first stable week-to-week COVID-19 case comparison over the past month, offering the first signs that the state could be turning a corner despite lingering risks of future outbreaks.

What New York is doing about COVID surge

Meanwhile, the upstate New York surge also offered the first true test of a national push to return to pre-pandemic routines of daily life despite the lingering COVID-19 threat.

Some county leaders facing the worst outbreaks have seemingly walked a public-health-messaging high wire, while health officials raced to better understand the subvariant.

These county officials have urged most people to continue working and socializing while taking precautions based on their personal COVID-19 risk factors — such as age, vaccination status and contact with ill people vulnerable to severe disease.

Masks: Hochul: NY's mask mandate for public transit remains in place despite federal court ruling

COVID: NY's true COVID infection rate unclear as many at-home tests go unreported. What to know

They also asked people to wear masks indoors only if they feel unsafe, bucking federal guidance that recommended indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status, in all counties facing “high risk” levels of cases and hospitalizations.

“It’s up to everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, and wear masks if they choose,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, a Republican, noting hospitalizations are rising but still well below prior waves.

“As it goes from variant to variant, it seems to get weaker, and that’s what we’re hoping,” he added.

By contrast, Albany County last week issued an alert urging its residents to follow the federal guidance and mask up indoors in public.

As of Friday, a total of 37 of 62 counties in New York fell under the high-risk category. Just two weeks ago, only 10 counties were “high risk,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

State officials, including Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, have also urged people to consider wearing masks indoors in high-risk communities. New York’s laboratory network was the first in the U.S. to identify rapid spread of two new omicron subvariants on April 13, sounding the alarm to the wave of cases now emanating out of Central New York.

Oneida County Health Director Daniel Gilmore said people should exercise precautions, but noted the county is not looking at imposing a mask mandate based on the current COVID-19 threats.

“It’s a personal choice at this point in time,” Gilmore said.

As people go about their daily lives, Gilmore advised them to get vaccinated and boosted, if they haven’t. He urged people to stay home if they feel unwell, wear a mask if they feel unsafe and wash hands regularly.

“The COVID virus will be with us for some time,” Gilmore added. “As a society, we have to live with it.”

Broome County Health Director Sue Medina also does not foresee the need for a return of mask mandates or other restrictions any time soon. She noted compliance and enforcement were difficult to achieve during previous state-imposed mandates.

Broome County’s strategy at this point is to focus on those most at risk from COVID-19, while encouraging everyone else to take whatever steps they deem necessary to keep themselves and others safe, Medina said.

“We are shifting. It’s different than it was two years ago. We know a lot more about it,” she said. “We are looking at the at-risk population, shifting our focus to the populations in adult care homes, et cetera.”

Further, the latest spike in COVID-19 infections is unlike previous surges spurred by prior variants, such as delta and the initial omicron strain this winter, Medina added.

“The numbers aren’t what they were at the 2021 peak,” she said. “As far as hospitalizations, we have seen an increase, but it’s not spiking up like it did before.”

Why COVID cases are surging in upstate NY

Upstate New York’s ongoing COVID-19 surge offered a case study in the rapid rise of a new subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, which is now poised to outcompete prior strains.

Since surfacing in Central New York in late February, the subvariant has spread across New York, New Jersey, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, federal data show . As of April 23, the subvariant accounted for nearly 60% of omicron samples sequenced in those places.

At the epicenter in Central New York, the subvariant rose to 77% of sequences from February to April. It also now represented more than 50% of sequences in the Finger Lakes region, and more than 25% of sequences in the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier regions, based on sequences through April 20, state data show.

The Mid-Hudson region saw the subvariant jump from about 12% of sequences to 25% from March to April 20, while New York City and Long Island spiked from 5% to nearly 20%.

At this time, there is no evidence of increased disease severity caused by the subvariant, which has proven to be 23% to 27% more contagious than the BA.2 version that beat out the original omicron strain responsible for the record-setting winter surge.

At the local level, outbreak risk factors, in many ways, boiled down to a mix of vaccination and infection rates, as well as shifting personal behaviors.

For example, New York state overall, like many other states nationally, has millions of unvaccinated people and low booster-shot rates.

While 77% of New York’s overall population is fully vaccinated, only 55% of those eligible have received a booster dose. And many upstate counties hit hardest by the current surge had vaccination rates below the state average.

In contrast, the fully vaccinated and boosted rates nationally are 66% and 46%, respectively, which suggests other states could soon see worse surges than New York.

“The future state of COVID is this kind of valleys and peaks with infection rates and variants,” said Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases with UTHealth Houston.

Additionally, despite millions of New Yorkers being infected with the original omicron strain this winter, that natural immunity typically wanes after four to five months, leaving them vulnerable to reinfection this spring and summer, he said.

For example, COVID-19 reinfection rates in the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Central New York were nearly double the statewide average in the week ending April 18, the most recent state data show .

And while New York’s unseasonably cold early spring meant more people spent times indoors – where the virus spreads more easily – experts suggested the new subvariant’s high rate of spread could still mean cases will keep rising during coming weeks, despite improving temperatures.

Further, upcoming college graduation celebrations and vacation season is expected to spread the subvariant into more communities, according to Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.

“These are the exact ingredients that you need for another wave or surge of the virus,” he said.

Yet Dr. Aaron Glatt, the infectious diseases expert at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital, emphasized the COVID-19 vaccines continued to prove highly effective at limiting severe illness, and authorities are ramping up efforts to get people access to antiviral COVID-19 pills.

“As long as we can continue not getting these people hospitalized…we can control this at the present time,” he said.

Support local journalism

We cover the stories from the New York State Capitol and across New York that matter most to you and your family. Please consider supporting our efforts with a subscription to the New York publication nearest you.

David Robinson is the state health care reporter for the USA TODAY Network New York. He can be reached at drobinson@gannett.com and followed on Twitter: @DrobinsonLoHud

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Upstate NY's COVID-19 surge is spreading. When will it stop? What we know (and don't)