Annual Spring Race showcases the Great Guernsey Trail

For Zachary Rich and his wife Barbara running the half marathon at the Great Guernsey Trail is a way for them to keep fit through their training for it and helping the community.

The half marathon, which the Riches ran for the first time last year is one of several events taking place during the fourth annual Spring Race to be held May 21 at the Great Guernsey Trail.

Other race day events include a 5K, 10K and a fun run/walk.

Zachery said he enjoys participating in the Annual Spring Race because the course is flat and it's a challenge he enjoys each year. He also sees the benefits to the community as added perks.

He and Barbara compete in the (30-40) age bracket together.

The couple started running together last year when Barbara asked Zachery if he wanted to do the 10K and the half marathon. Zachary decided to just do the half because he's never really run over three miles before.

"We didn't really know what to expect when we got there last year," Zachery said. "It was really neat to see all the runners and get hyped up to run. It's kind of an exhilarating experience."

Now the couple plan to make it a yearly thing to help them stay in shape.

"It's something to look forward to. I don't look forward to the 22 miles, but I look forward to the reward afterward because you know you completed it," Zachary said.

Currently the Annual Spring Race is the only one the Riches compete in but they are considering running in one to benefit Nationwide Children's Hospital in October just to try and keep up the running.

The race, which is to showcase and raise money for the Great Guernsey Trail, begins at the trailhead at 63500 Corduroy Rd at 9 a.m. on May21.

The race will be a bibbed timed event with timing services provided by Muskingum Multi-Sports.

All proceeds raised during the race will go to the Guernsey County Community Development Corp. (CDC) to support the Great Guernsey Trail, Coal Ridge Park and trail development projects, all of which is funded solely through donations.

The races take place on the traffic free trail following Leatherwood Creek.

Water will be provided to participants at all race turnarounds, first aid stations and the finish line.

Fruit water and Gatorade will be available at the half-marathon turn around. Food will also be provided at the finish line.

Trophies will be presented to top three overall finishers while medals will be presented to the top three finishers in the following age categories: 14-under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+.

Walkers are also encouraged to participate and everyone who completes the race whether by running or walking will receive a finishers medal.

All participants who register by May 3, will receive a race packet that will contain a race T-shirt, and other items.

Participants can register up to race day, but those who register after May 3, are not guaranteed to receive a T-shirt.

Non refundable entry fees are:

5k Race and Fun Run & Walk $25.00 through May 20 – Day of Entry $30.00

10k Race $30.00 through May 20 – Day of Entry $35.00

Half-Marathon $35.00 through May 20- Day of Entry $40.00

“The Spring Race Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K race is important because the funds raised from this event go towards the maintenance, upkeep, and expansion of the Great Guernsey Trail. Between mowing, repairs, and improvements the trail is a costly endeavor to undertake but it does not generate in revenue, CDC Executive

Director and Race Director Ron Gombeda said. "That is why events such as this is important to the long-term viability of the trail. Not only that, but a race such as a half-marathon brings people in from across the Midwest and when those people come here they stay in our hotels, they eat at our restaurants, they shop at our stores and they buy gas from our gas stations. All of that money benefits the local economy and helps our businesses.”

Registration forms and fee should be made out to and mailed to: Guernsey County CDC P.O. Box 1175 Cambridge, Ohio 43725 memo line Great Guernsey Trail Half-Marathon

For additional information regarding the race contact Race Director Ron Gombeda @ 740-439-0020 or email at rgombeda@guernseycountycdc.com.