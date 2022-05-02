ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: Great Lakes Awareness Day

By News-Messenger/News Journal
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago

Great Lakes Awareness Day celebrates the Great Lakes and highlights the issues they face, and how the lakes can be preserved. Events for the day have involved organizations such as schools, aquariums and museums. There is not much information available online about how the day is celebrated or how it came to be.

There are five Great Lakes: Superior, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Erie. Together they make up the largest body of freshwater on Earth and stretch 750 miles from east to west. They are on the border of the United States and Canada and touch the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, New York, and Pennsylvania. It is believed that at one time the Great Lakes were covered by a glacier — it receded toward Canada and left depressions filled with water.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Great Lakes Awareness Day

