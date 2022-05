The Nashville Predators are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth season in a row, continuing a streak that started in 2015. While the Predators have only been a team since 1999, they have had more Stanley Cup Playoff success than a lot of teams who have been around since the silent film era. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at the Preds playoff history before we look ahead to 2022.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO