Rochester, NH

Free Comic Book Day returns to Rochester Saturday: Community events this week

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago

Girl Scouts to offer kindergarten readiness series in Portsmouth, Dover

PORTSMOUTH — Your little girl is about to take a big step! Naturally, you want to do everything you can to prepare her to start kindergarten with confidence. That’s where Girl Scouts comes in. The kindergarten readiness course is free and open to all girls entering kindergarten this fall in Portsmouth, Dover and the surrounding area. Make New Friends is a four-part series running on Mondays, May 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library, 175 Parrott Ave., Portsmouth. No membership required. See more about the series at https://bit.ly/3t8zER4 .

The same series will run Thursdays, May 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Henry Law Park, 1 Washington St., Dover. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3BtuEJn .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzfNE_0fQG0SSF00

Artist Susan E. Hanna to be featured in Local Expert Series

DOVER — Join the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 3 for an interactive, step-by-step painting lesson with local artist Susan E. Hanna of SEH Studios. The tutorial will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dover Chamber (550 Central Ave., Dover) with the option for participants to attend in person or virtually via Zoom. The cost is $5 for chamber members and $10 for non-members. The program is limited to 24 spots so be sure to reserve your space. Participants will be provided with all the supplies needed for the painting. You can pick up the supplies at SEH Studios (1 Washington St., Mill Building) on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. or Wednesday, May 3 from 12 to 2 p.m. Visit www.dovernh.org/LES to register or for more information.

Hike the Rocky Hills Conservation Area

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Located behind Brixham Danceworks on Punkintown Road, across the street from Marshwood High School is the Rocky Hills Conservation Area in South Berwick. On Wednesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. explore this extensive trail network that connects with Eliot Town Forest and U.S. Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Land. Hike highlights include an old granite quarry, views of Bartletts Mill Pond and York Pond. Preregistration required. Call 207-646-3604 or info@gwrlt.org , outings limited to 25. Free to GWRLT members, suggested donation $5 to non-members, $10 per family.

Berwick Community Media and library to premiere documentary

BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Public Library and Berwick Community Media will premiere a documentary film about Democracy, Journalism and the Informed Citizen on Wednesday, May 4, at 6 p.m. at the Berwick Public Library. After the premiere the library will have a panel discussion on the topic of Democracy, Journalism and the Informed Citizen with several of the participants, moderated by Niles Schore, who was also interviewed. The premiere and panel discussion are free. The Berwick Public Library is located at 103 Old Pine Hill Road, Berwick, Maine. Call 207-698-5737 or visit www.berwick.lib.me.us for more information..

Teen Crafternoon to feature Star Wars Perler Bead Magnets

DOVER — Celebrate Star Wars Day Wednesday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m., at the Dover Public Library as we make Star Wars characters out of perler beads! This program is free and open to teens in grades 6 to 12.

Early morning birding walk at Keay Brook Preserve

BERWICK, Maine — Keay Brook Preserve located along the Salmon Falls River and Keay Brook in Berwick, volunteer birder Scott Richardson of Berwick will guide attendees on an early morning birding walk Thursday, May 5 at 7 a.m. Preregistration required. Call 207-646-3604 or info@gwrlt.org , outings limited to 25. Free to GWRLT members, suggested donation $5 to non-members, $10/family.

Hampton United Methodist to hold Spring Rummage Sale

HAMPTON — The Hampton United Methodist Church, 525 Lafayette Road (Rt. 1), Hampton, will hold its annual spring rummage sale on Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; masks optional. There will be spring and summer clothing, toys, books, games, furniture, shoes, small appliances, and household items for sale at very reasonable prices. Get great bargains and help church’s mission projects in the community. For more information, contact the church office at 603-926-2702.

Spring Ephemeral Walk in North Berwick

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — On Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to noon,. meet at Negutaquet Conservation Area, 219 Lebanon Road, North Berwick, Outreach Coordinator, and botany enthusiast: Brenna Crothers will guide you on a tour of this lovely preserve identifying spring ephemerals along the way. Preregistration required. Call 207-646-3604 or info@gwrlt.org , outings limited to 25. Free to GWRLT members, suggested donation $5 to non-members, $10 per family.

Volunteer for Albacore’s second annual Make a Difference Day

PORTSMOUTH - The Albacore is gearing up for the busy summer season, and needs help picking up trash and branches, raking and sweeping, cleaning windows and some painting. Volunteers for an hour or the whole time are sought for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your lunch and picnic on the grounds and tour the submarine for free. If interested, email Operationsalbacorepark@gmail.com or call 603-436-3680.

Writing Well Workshop at Berwick library

BERWICK, Maine — Author Chris Boucher will help writers identify the elements of a good story in a two-part workshop on two Saturdays, May 7 and May 14, at noon, at the Berwick Public Library. Workshop participants will take their own story ideas and develop scenes.  The workshop is for aspiring fiction and non-fiction writers and journal writers. Space is limited. Contact the library at 207-698-5737 to register. Boucher is the author of the Pivot book series.

Rochester Free Comic Book Day returns May 7

ROCHESTER — Returning to its origins, the Rochester Free Comic Book Day Festival is back on Saturday, May 7. Thousands of people will descend on Rochester for free comic books, a convention hall and costumed super-heroes (and villains).

Families visit participating businesses and get a free comic book at each one.  This year, families can leave with well over two dozen free comic books. The Comic Book Scavenger Hunt map can be downloaded at jetpackcomics.com and directs attendees to the participating downtown Rochester businesses and organizations. The convention hall will be at The Ballroom at the Governor's Inn with dozens of guests, vendors, local artists and nationally known comic book creators.The Garage at the Governor's Inn provides the stage for the yearly costume contest, starting at 4:30 p.m., with hundreds of dollars in prizes. Live music from '80s and '90s cover band The Toes starts at 7 p.m., at the Garage. Free Comic Book Day is held rain or shine and starts at 10 a.m. For more info, email jetpackcomics@gmail.com .

Health Market Connect workshops in May

ROCHESTER — Health Market Connect will be conducting weekly workshops at the Rochester Public Library, in the Community Room, on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from now to May 25.  HMC employees will be here during those times to meet with and assist local residents in finding and enrolling in affordable (or sometimes free) insurance plans available to them.

GFWC Dover Area Woman’s Club holds fundraiser

DOVER — The GFWC Dover Area Woman’s Club is holding its Spring Hanging Basket fundraiser. Order today through May 12 and pickup will be on May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A portion of proceeds will go to Waypoint NH to help homeless youth. Email gfwc.dawc@gmail.com for order forms.

Artist Julie Serrano to be featured at the Franklin Gallery

ROCHESTER — The Franklin Gallery at RiverStones Custom Framing, 33 North Main St., Rochester, will host an exhibit "Greening Spring" featuring the artwork of South Berwick artist Julie Serrano this month. For information about this and future Franklin Gallery exhibits, contact Kris Ebbeson at krisebbeson@comcast.net or 603-812-1488.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Free Comic Book Day returns to Rochester Saturday: Community events this week

