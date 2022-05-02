Wedding announcement: Michael D. Domico and Mary Catherine Phelps

Michael D. Domico of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Vineland, and Mary Catherine Phelps of Cape Coral, Fla., were married on March 19.

Kristine Diggins was the maid of honor and Natalee Phelps was the bridesmaid.

Lawrence Carlisle was the best man.

Hugh Diggins Jr., performed the ceremony.

The wedding and reception were held at Naples Lakes Country Club in Naples, Fla. A second reception was held on April 9 at Villa Fazzolari in Buena to celebrate with the groom’s family, as he was a long time Vineland resident.

For their honeymoon, the couple enjoyed an eight-day, Caribbean cruise on the Oasis of the Seas.

Michael and Jeanette Domico of Vineland and Wilmer and Beatrice Diggins of Perry Hall, Md., are the couple’s parents.

The couple plans to live in Cape Coral and Tennessee.

The bride, a graduate of the University of Baltimore, is a retired, registered nurse. The groom, a graduate of Wheeling College, works in insurance/financial planning for TKO.

Send community news and event items to lvoit@gannett.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription to The Daily Journal/Courier Post/Burlington County Times.