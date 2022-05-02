Kaylynn 'Kay' Low makes her story becoming first female career Vineland firefighter

VINELAND - Growing up, Kaylynn "Kay" Low had two ambitions.

“If you asked my mom, I always talked about being in the fire department or an astronaut,” she said.

Low opted to forgo the stratosphere in favor of turnout gear.

On Friday, Low swore an oath becoming a professional firefighter alongside colleagues Eric Peck and Brian Wheeler Jr.

Low became the first female career firefighter in the Vineland Fire Department’s 150-year history, and showed off her cheeky spirit donning red heels to accessorize her professional dark suit.

MAKING IT HAPPEN

When Low graduated Vineland High School in 2013, firefighting didn’t seem an obtainable occupation.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do, so I went to cosmetology school,” she said, and worked in that field for about six years.

Joan Quay, the daughter of a Philadelphia career firefighter, broke down a barrier in 1986 becoming the city’s female volunteer firefighter.

Low never abandoned her aspirations and choose to follow in Quay’s bootsteps. In 2015, she applied to become a volunteer firefighter and enrolled at the Ronald D. Martinelli Fire & Rescue Training Center.

“When I told my (cosmetology) coworkers I was going to fire school, they were, ‘You’re doing what, ” she said.

To Low, it seemed a natural progression.

Low was raised in a first-responder family. Her grandfather, parents, and uncle were involved in some capacity of firefighting or emergency medical services in Ocean County

When she was 10, Low moved to Cumberland County with parents, Ken Low and Jeanette Digirolamo

“We had family friends who were involved in area fire departments," Low said. “I feel like I’ve just always been around it.”

Low accompanied her dad on his annual trek to Wildwood for the New Jersey Firemen's Convention.

“He’s told me his stories for as long as I remember,” she said, with fondness. “I think I have them all memorized, I can tell the story he’s about to tell before he even tells it.”

Calling her parents “her biggest fans,” Low said they supported her decision to enter the fire service.

“(My Dad) was super excited, he tried to teach me things before I even learned them,” Low said, mock scolding him, ‘Dad, stop telling me, I’m going to learn it.’”

“He’s still does it,” Low said. “When I leave the house, he’s like “'Watch out for wires.'”

LEARNING ALONG THE WAY

After completing her training, Low was assigned as a volunteer to Fire Station 2 on East Sherman Avenue. She also served the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Company.

Three years later, she earned her Emergency Medical Technician certification and took a firefighter/EMT position with Rosenhayn Fire and Rescue.

In March, she was working as a Cumberland County 911 Center dispatcher when she was offered the opportunity to join the career firefighter ranks with the Vineland department.

District Chief of Station 2 Chief Robert Cresci, also a Vineland Public School educator, sees inspiration in Low’s perseverance.

“We’ve taught students for years, particularly during Women’s History Month, if you can dream it, you can be it,” he said. “She epitomizes that.”

“I hope she continues with the passion that she has, with the dedication that she has, she’ll be one of the best, there’s no doubt,” Cresci said.

Millville Fire Captain Christine Tonetta appreciates Low’s trailblazer milestone. In 2007, Tonetta became the first female career firefighter within the Millville Fire Department

“I am so proud of her and believe that she is going to do nothing but great things with Vineland Fire,” Tonetta said of Low.

Tonetta offered some “been there” advice.

“Be true to yourself,” she said. “Don't worry about 'fitting in" because you already belong there.”

PREPARED FOR THE CHALLENGE

“It’s the thrill of it, and I think that it’s always different,” Low said, about the appeal of firefighting. “You never know what you are coming up on. You never know what a situation is until you’re there.”

“Of course, every call is not the greatest,” she said, prepared for challenging times.

“I remember my first fire. I was in fire school,” Low said.

When her pager sounded, she wasn’t sure if she could respond.

“I went to the fire house anyway and they were like, ‘Let’s go kid,”’ she said, the raced to the Sheridan Avenue and Main Road call. “When I got there, there were oxygen tanks exploding, I was like 'Oh my gosh, what have I gotten myself in to.'”

As a volunteer, she took the civil service test four years ago seeking a career position.

“I started at number 13,” she said, referring to her slot on the candidate's list “Right, lucky number 13.”

People were hired, some passed. Low inched up the list, earned her interview and then got called in to meet with the administration, who told her she got the job.

“I cried when I left,” she said, sharing the news with three-way call with her mom and dad.

Low, who starts May 3, will work the firefighter’s 24 hours on, 48 hours off shift.

The Fourth and Wood fire station needed for some updates to provide a shower and bunk space for Low. Her name is engraved on a plate above her gear.

Low is ready to prove herself.

“Obviously, I’m the smallest one," she said. "I may do things a little bit differently."

Her size may be asset, she said, allowing her access more confined spaces.

Low launches a new era in Vineland firefighting and hopes other women will soon follow.

“That’s why I went into recruitment,” she said. “At Station 2, where we are fortunate, we have four females.”

On Dec. 11, the south Vineland fire department marked its first all-female duty crew, that included Low.

Low wants to be role model and enjoys interactions with young ones.

When she see they're curious, Low offers a close-up look at the fire truck and encourages little girls “you can do it.”

TRAINING NEVER ENDS

“We train to be as multi-faceted as possible because we are faced with a lot of difference emergencies,” Cresci said.

Low is curious and always eager to add to her knowledge and skills, he said

“I hope that she continues to learn because I think that’s the most important thing,” Cresci said, noting that applies to volunteer and career firefighters.

“The game changes continually in terms of construction and new technology,” he said. “I hope that she continues to change with it and continues to educate herself, keeping her colleagues safe as well as herself.”

Low voiced an interest in learning about arson investigation.

She has a dog, but the pet doesn’t quite have the accelerant detection expertise of K9 Hansel in Millville, but it has the name for the job – Ember.

