West Bend, WI

VIDEO| American Legion Post 36, West Bend, WI, observes Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, 2022 | By James Maersch

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Bend, WI – American Legion Post 36 of West Bend, WI will be observing Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 21, 2022. At 9 a.m. members of the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, Legion Riders, and volunteers will be placing flags on gravesites of veterans at both Washington...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

