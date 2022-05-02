ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

MyMichigan Health: What’s the difference between PT and OT?

By Sam Penkala
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g57B2_0fQFz9wm00
Sam Penkala, O.T.R.L. (Photo provided by MyMichigan Health)

While physical therapy (PT) and occupational therapy (OT) might both be familiar terms, many of us aren’t quite sure of the difference between the two.

Q. What is the role of a physical therapist?

A. The role of a physical therapist is to diagnose and manage movement dysfunction and to enhance physical and functional abilities. Their main goal is to restore, maintain and promote not only optimal physical function, but optimal wellness, fitness and quality of life as it relates to movement and health. In addition, a physical therapist works with patients to prevent the onset, symptoms and progression of impairments, functional limitations and disabilities that may result from diseases, disorders, conditions or injuries.

What is the role of an occupational therapist?

Occupational therapists, as their name suggests, focus on occupations. Occupations aren’t just jobs, however. They’re meaningful activities that patients do in daily life. The goal of an occupational therapist is to get their patients to regain skills to complete these occupations, as well as to help them modify their occupations to make them achievable.

What types of things might an occupational therapist focus on?

Some areas an occupational therapist might focus on during treatment could include activities of daily living, rest and sleep, work, play, leisure and social participation. Daily activities can consist of anything from driving to shopping, managing finances, meal preparation, home management and more.

If my goal is to return to work, should I see an occupational therapist?

Yes, an occupational therapist will help patients focus on getting back to work, if that’s their goal. They’ll look at workplace ergonomics and help patients prepare for any pertinent life changes.

Sam Penkala, O.T.R.L., is an occupational therapist at MyMichigan Health.

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

How can physical therapy help Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disorder that causes problems with movement and coordination. Physical therapy can offer significant benefits for people living with the condition. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive condition of the central nervous system due to low dopamine levels in the brain. Symptoms. slow movement, rigid...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupational Therapist#Mymichigan Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

What Do Autism and Parkinson's Have in Common?

April is Autism and Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD) are very different conditions. However, there is a common factor in managing symptoms of both conditions. Inflammation in the brain is found in brain disorders including Autism and Parkinson’s Disease. Autism and Parkinson’s Disease (PD)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
MedicineNet.com

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While having some stored fat in the liver is normal, it can cause health problems when the fat exceeds 5%-10% of the weight of the liver. Nearly 25%-30% of people in the United States are affected by fatty...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
KSAT 12

Parkinson’s Disease: Understanding the signs, symptoms

April marks Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder after Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated seven to 10 million people worldwide are diagnosed. While it is an incurable disease, Dr. Ryan Kochanski with Methodist Healthcare said there are options to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Seven hours of sleep is optimal in middle and old age, say researchers

Seven hours is the ideal amount of sleep for people in their middle age and upwards, with too little or too much little sleep associated with poorer cognitive performance and mental health, say researchers from the University of Cambridge and Fudan University. Sleep plays an important role in enabling cognitive...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New Alzheimer's biomarker may facilitate rapid diagnosis

Although symptoms of advanced Alzheimer's disease are well known, diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages requires careful cognitive testing by neurologists. Discovery of a unique ratio of metabolites from blood samples of early-stage Alzheimer's patients promises to speed diagnosis, allowing earlier treatments to be initiated. "We were delighted...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy