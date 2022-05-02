ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca makes history as all its Starbucks stores form unions. What happens next?

By Caroline Johnson, Ithaca Journal
The Ithaca Journal
The Ithaca Journal
 2 days ago

Across the country, collective employee power is resurgent and Ithaca has emerged as a national example for the pro-union labor movement. As of April 8, it has become the first U.S. city to successfully unionize all three of its Starbucks locations –– the South Meadow Street location being the "youngest" in the company's history to do so.

"They've done something that's very difficult to do in the United States," said Risa Lieberwitz, academic director of Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations Worker Institute and a professor.

It was no small feat for the workers up against a multinational chain with over 8,000 locations, and with a corporate conviction that Starbucks operates "better together as partners, without a union between us," as a spokesperson said in an email to the Ithaca Journal .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rm7D_0fQFz6Ib00

Unions have vocalized their grievances with Starbucks across the country. Those grievances include claims that the company has participated in anti-union intimidation and other adverse actions.

Starbucks denies those claims.

Prior to Ithaca’s April 8 vote, unionizing efforts had been brewing for months or — at least at one location — years, according to a Starbucks Workers United news release.

Real estate: Ithaca-area home prices rise 11.1% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

Public transportation: TCAT announces reduced bus schedule due to COVID, driver shortages

While the process of unionizing was stressful for Evan Sunshine — union partner, barista and Cornell student — the camaraderie across Ithaca was worth the months of work.

"Now, I could not imagine not having strong relationships with my coworkers at my store, and fellow partners at the other stores in Ithaca," Sunshine said in an email. "The union allowed us to come together and strengthen our ties."

What will unionizing Starbucks locations do?

The first and historic win last December in Buffalo sparked a movement that has now seen at least 28 locations, including the three in Ithaca, unionize.

With green and white signs calling for a union springing from the ground, a letter in solidarity with Starbucks employees signed by a range of supporters –– including Ithaca city officials –– and persistence, employees have been using their collective voice to push for the change they want to see.

Among the workplace conditions on the table: higher wages, tip minimums, "just cause" employment and fully employer-paid health care coverage.

"Starbucks talks a lot about how they are 'unique' for offering a health care package to its workers, one that accommodates gender-affirming treatments, but the talk is meaningless if the package is not financially accessible to its workers,” Sunshine said in an email to the Ithaca Journal .

While the next step is to collectively bargain with the company to discuss the demands, Sunshine noted that they've encountered challenges with the company.

Starbucks said in a statement that the company will respect the union’s right to organize and will bargain in good faith.

Unionizing at Starbucks locations in Ithaca mirrors national trends

This month, there have been strikes across the country at other Starbucks, where workers are also demanding better pay, conditions and union recognition (as in Washington), and the rehiring of the union activists whose employment was terminated (as in Kansas).

On March 15, an official complaint was issued by the National Labor Relations board to Starbucks for its actions against pro-union workers .

On April 22, the National Labor Relations Board made two more moves –– a complaint related to the firing of seven Memphis employees who were involved in unionizing efforts was issued and a lawsuit calling for Starbucks to immediately reinstate three Arizona employees was filed.

These labor issues are not specific to Starbucks. A recent Gallup poll shows a shift in American attitudes toward labor unions. About 68% of people polled in 2021 said they approve of unions, the highest approval rating since 1965.

There have also been attempts and some successes at unionization across the country even at other large companies, including at Amazon and Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

The COVID pandemic has further exposed the needs of workers and experts say that labor shortages have given employees more power when it becomes time to negotiate.

With concerns about lack of safety and health conditions for employees during the pandemic — especially from low-wage and essential workers where there is an overrepresentation of workers of color — unions have been one way for employees to advocate for themselves for better pay, better working conditions and more.

"Particularly, if you are individually trying to get by as a worker and you don't have a union, you don't have a collective voice, to bargain with the employer to raise complaints collectively," Cornell's Lieberwitz said. "And speaking with a collective voice, having collective power in relation to the employer, and being able to advance Labor's interests in good-paying jobs and safe working conditions in good working conditions."

What’s next for the Starbucks stores in Ithaca?

With collective bargaining on the table, union partners are gearing up for the process ahead.

"Our bargaining committee will need to psychologically prepare to deal with the Starbucks lawyers because I have heard that while it pays off, it is a huge mental health toll to try to negotiate with Starbucks," Sunshine stated in an email.

As Lieberwitz said, upholding solidarity, morale and energy is exceptionally important in these next steps.

"This is a wonderful and inspiring set of victories in unionizing," Lieberwitz said. "And so that's something ... I think the employees should really feel very proud of."

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca makes history as all its Starbucks stores form unions. What happens next?

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Apple feeling heat from workers as third store moves to unionize

Add Apple to the list of major U.S. companies, including Amazon and Starbucks, facing an incipient push by workers to form a union. At an Apple store in the Towson Mall near Baltimore, Maryland, labor organizers who have been mobilizing workers for about a year on Tuesday announced their wish to unionize in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Workers at two other of the $2.6 trillion company's stores have also filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) requesting a union vote.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOXBusiness

Starbucks counters unions with $1 billion investment in workers

Interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, facing growing union efforts nationwide, promised Tuesday to up his investment in employees. Schultz, who has been traveling around the country to better understand and address employee complaints, is allocating $1 billion throughout the fiscal year to enhance pay, modernized training, and collaboration as well as store innovation, according to the company.
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Mail

Starbucks will HIKE pay and offer better perks for non-unionized stores as longtime CEO Howard Shultz tells investors a 'union contract will not come even close to what Starbucks offers'

Starbucks announced it will increase pay to $15 an hour and offer more benefits to its employees nationwide, but they will not be offered workers who will be left to negotiate their own benefits. The Seattle coffee chain is following up on its commitment made in October to raise employee...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Memphis, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
State
Washington State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Society
State
Arizona State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Union Workers#Cornell University#Starbucks Workers United#Tcat#Covid
Vice

Corporations Won’t Pay $15 an Hour Unless They’re Forced To

The vast majority of big food and retail corporations in the United States aren’t paying anywhere near a $15-anhour minimum wage, according to a new report from Harvard researchers and the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. The study, released Tuesday, looked at 66 corporations, including Amazon, McDonald’s, and Starbucks, and...
RETAIL
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
freightwaves.com

Amazon ends cellphone ban for warehouse workers

Earlier this week, Modern Shipper wrote that the Amazon Labor Union’s (ALU) victory at an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island had the potential to get the company’s top brass to make some concessions around better workplace conditions. It appears that win may already be bearing fruit. This...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
The Verge

A third Apple store is looking to unionize

Employees at a third Apple retail store have announced that they’re trying to organize a vote on whether to unionize, according to a report from The Washington Post. Workers at Apple’s Towson Town Center store in Maryland say that they’ve received signatures from a majority of the employees that would likely be able to join a union, and are planning on filing with the National Labor Relations Board to schedule an election.
MARYLAND STATE
News 12

Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes - or about 62% - against the union, giving Amazon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Starbucks workers drive nationwide surge in union organizing

On August 30, 2021, three Starbucks stores in and around Buffalo, New York, filed union election petitions with the National Labor Relations Board. In the eight months since, close to 250 other Starbucks stores have followed, driving a surge in union election petitions not seen since 2015. The NLRB reported that union election petitions were up 57% in the first half of the 2022 fiscal year, compared with the year before. Starbucks petitions account for nearly a quarter of all petitions filed since January.
BUFFALO, NY
The Ithaca Journal

The Ithaca Journal

169
Followers
69
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Ithaca New York News - ithacajournal.com is the home page of Ithaca New York with in depth and updated Ithaca local news.

 http://ithacajournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy