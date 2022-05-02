Ithaca makes history as all its Starbucks stores form unions. What happens next?

Across the country, collective employee power is resurgent and Ithaca has emerged as a national example for the pro-union labor movement. As of April 8, it has become the first U.S. city to successfully unionize all three of its Starbucks locations –– the South Meadow Street location being the "youngest" in the company's history to do so.

"They've done something that's very difficult to do in the United States," said Risa Lieberwitz, academic director of Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations Worker Institute and a professor.

It was no small feat for the workers up against a multinational chain with over 8,000 locations, and with a corporate conviction that Starbucks operates "better together as partners, without a union between us," as a spokesperson said in an email to the Ithaca Journal .

Unions have vocalized their grievances with Starbucks across the country. Those grievances include claims that the company has participated in anti-union intimidation and other adverse actions.

Starbucks denies those claims.

Prior to Ithaca’s April 8 vote, unionizing efforts had been brewing for months or — at least at one location — years, according to a Starbucks Workers United news release.

While the process of unionizing was stressful for Evan Sunshine — union partner, barista and Cornell student — the camaraderie across Ithaca was worth the months of work.

"Now, I could not imagine not having strong relationships with my coworkers at my store, and fellow partners at the other stores in Ithaca," Sunshine said in an email. "The union allowed us to come together and strengthen our ties."

What will unionizing Starbucks locations do?

The first and historic win last December in Buffalo sparked a movement that has now seen at least 28 locations, including the three in Ithaca, unionize.

With green and white signs calling for a union springing from the ground, a letter in solidarity with Starbucks employees signed by a range of supporters –– including Ithaca city officials –– and persistence, employees have been using their collective voice to push for the change they want to see.

Among the workplace conditions on the table: higher wages, tip minimums, "just cause" employment and fully employer-paid health care coverage.

"Starbucks talks a lot about how they are 'unique' for offering a health care package to its workers, one that accommodates gender-affirming treatments, but the talk is meaningless if the package is not financially accessible to its workers,” Sunshine said in an email to the Ithaca Journal .

While the next step is to collectively bargain with the company to discuss the demands, Sunshine noted that they've encountered challenges with the company.

Starbucks said in a statement that the company will respect the union’s right to organize and will bargain in good faith.

Unionizing at Starbucks locations in Ithaca mirrors national trends

This month, there have been strikes across the country at other Starbucks, where workers are also demanding better pay, conditions and union recognition (as in Washington), and the rehiring of the union activists whose employment was terminated (as in Kansas).

On March 15, an official complaint was issued by the National Labor Relations board to Starbucks for its actions against pro-union workers .

On April 22, the National Labor Relations Board made two more moves –– a complaint related to the firing of seven Memphis employees who were involved in unionizing efforts was issued and a lawsuit calling for Starbucks to immediately reinstate three Arizona employees was filed.

These labor issues are not specific to Starbucks. A recent Gallup poll shows a shift in American attitudes toward labor unions. About 68% of people polled in 2021 said they approve of unions, the highest approval rating since 1965.

There have also been attempts and some successes at unionization across the country even at other large companies, including at Amazon and Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

The COVID pandemic has further exposed the needs of workers and experts say that labor shortages have given employees more power when it becomes time to negotiate.

With concerns about lack of safety and health conditions for employees during the pandemic — especially from low-wage and essential workers where there is an overrepresentation of workers of color — unions have been one way for employees to advocate for themselves for better pay, better working conditions and more.

"Particularly, if you are individually trying to get by as a worker and you don't have a union, you don't have a collective voice, to bargain with the employer to raise complaints collectively," Cornell's Lieberwitz said. "And speaking with a collective voice, having collective power in relation to the employer, and being able to advance Labor's interests in good-paying jobs and safe working conditions in good working conditions."

What’s next for the Starbucks stores in Ithaca?

With collective bargaining on the table, union partners are gearing up for the process ahead.

"Our bargaining committee will need to psychologically prepare to deal with the Starbucks lawyers because I have heard that while it pays off, it is a huge mental health toll to try to negotiate with Starbucks," Sunshine stated in an email.

As Lieberwitz said, upholding solidarity, morale and energy is exceptionally important in these next steps.

"This is a wonderful and inspiring set of victories in unionizing," Lieberwitz said. "And so that's something ... I think the employees should really feel very proud of."

