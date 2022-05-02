ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

New Jacksonville elopement venue opens, gives 'full effect of a wedding' at affordable price

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBc2D_0fQFz5Ps00

A Jacksonville woman is bringing love back to the area, with a new, one of a kind, wedding elopement venue.

Nicole Blizzard opened The Tiny Chateau about a month ago, a venue that gives engaged couples planning to elope the full wedding experience, at a price that doesn't break their bank account. Couples can customize everything from décor, to the music the bride will walk down the aisle to.

"Our main focus is affordability, and being able to provide a market that is there, but hasn't been available in this town, which is doing small elopements," Blizzard said. "Our goal was to help people have a good foot forward in a marriage, you know, building it in a sturdy ground; and I felt people going to a courthouse was not a good way to do that, and I didn't want people to feel like that was their only option."

Blizzard came up with the idea after doing a few small weddings for friends and family, which she really enjoyed. She said she's also always been into design, and after the last wedding she threw, she told her husband that this is what she wanted to do.

"I had another career for 11 years, but I've been looking to switch because my other career is very hard on my back," Blizzard said. "So, this one felt more feasible but something I could really enjoy, and so, we decided to open this place. We're like a Chip and Joanna team."

New Jacksonville area businesses: Chicken, custom apples and antiques

Make it Onslow sweet: Here are local places to share the love

The name, The Tiny Chateau, came from Blizzard's vision to inspire the venue by France, and after noting the size of the space, she felt The Tiny Chateau perfectly captured the essence.

Blizzard and her husband, who worked in construction for years, worked for a straight month finishing the place on their own, before hiring Joelle Margus.

"I put out that we were hiring an officiant, and Joelle came along and her and I just instantly clicked," Blizzard said. "So, Joelle has been helping me with this place and help build it up, which has been great, but I mainly run this place."

An affordable wedding and beautiful memory

Blizzard said The Tiny Chateau is not like the courthouse, where you just walk in and do your vows, but has the full effect of a wedding.

She said they offer three different packages.

"Our first package starts out at an hour, our second package, which is our in-between one, that one is about an hour and 30 minutes, and our top one is about two and a half hours," Blizzard said.

"Now, that one, they get to enjoy our courtyard and we serve them drinks like lemonade and water, and we'll have charcuterie boards so everyone can enjoy a picnic-style lunch and have different kinds of snacks and everything, and then inside, we give you the full effect of a wedding."

Blizzard said in the highest package, the bride gets to use the upstairs bridal suite, they take photos of her, choose and cue her aisle music, and more. Joelle also caters for each custom individual vow ceremony.

"She does a free consultation on the phone, asks them what they want, if they're more religious, if they're not religious, if they want to do their own vows, if there's anything special they want to do," Blizzard said. "So, if they want to do like a sand ceremony or if they want to jump a broom or something unique. We don't just be like, 'oh, here's that and that's it.'"

Blizzard said couples can also customize their centerpieces, décor, etc.

"Even though our first package starts at $500, that doesn't mean you can't still have the flowers and décor you want in your wedding, we just rent it to you," Blizzard said.

She said a lot of the affordability factor comes with trying to accommodate those who want to go on a vacation, so they forego a wedding.

But Blizzard said why not do both?

"Why not still have an affordable wedding and have that beautiful memory, and also be able to go on vacation as well," Blizzard said. "So, that was another thing too. I had a small wedding, and I wanted to be able to do both. So, I thought about what others in this area may want too. So, we also have people that we work with, that can coordinate that for them as well, for them to have a wedding here and then go on a vacation after, who will give them great deals. There are definitely some great opportunities by coming to us."

Open to all couples thinking about marriage

The Tiny Chateau also brings something new to the area, and with being located in a military town, though Blizzard isn't affiliated, she knows that a lot more people get married here than in other places.

She said she really values marriage, but knows not all people think about the consequences or severity of the decision. She hopes that by providing an extra step in that process and giving couples an opportunity to start things off correctly, they may think more about this choice.

"It will either prevent them from doing it, or it will make them be more serious about it, because so many people don't take it seriously, unfortunately," Blizzard said. "Or they're just young and don't think it through, but maybe with them really having to think about having a ceremony and the stuff that gets put into it, then maybe they'll put more effort in the marriage."

Blizzard is excited to welcome more couples from all walks of life into the new venue, and even though you're eloping, The Tiny Chateau allows 45 guests in their largest package, with five kids under three allowed outside of the 45.

"We have no discrimination as to whether you're gay, straight, so, we allow all walks of life in here, and we don't discriminate," Blizzard said.

Because it just opened, The Tiny Chateau has plenty of availability, and for those interested in learning more, they will be holding a grand opening/open house on May 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.

She said people can come get a tour and pamphlet, and get to know her and Margus, and learn what they're all about. They're located at 715 Gum Branch Road Suite 4, and for more information, finish their Facebook page, or call 910-803-4542.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Society
Tracey Folly

The bride didn't introduce the groom to her parents until the wedding shower

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I recently learned that my aunt didn't introduce her fiancé to my grandparents until the day of her wedding shower. According to my mother, my aunt proudly wore her diamond ring throughout her engagement, and her wedding plans weren't a surprise to my grandparents. In fact, my grandparents paid for all the wedding preparations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elopement#Antique#Wedding Planning#Chicken
ABC 15 News

Couple gets married 37,000 feet above Arizona in impromptu wedding

Dozens of passengers arriving in Phoenix Sunday took a flight they will never forget. For two people on board it was life changing. They got married 37,000 feet above Arizona. Jeremy and Pam Salda say "I do" on Southwest flight 2690 after weather delays and cancellations forced them to miss their scheduled vows in Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Boston Globe

Wedding spirals into chaos after bride allegedly laced food with pot

When asked if she had put cannabis in the food, Svoboda said "yes," smiling and acting as though she had given Cady a "gift." Jeffrey Belmonte feasted on meatballs, Caesar salad and bread with herb dip at his wife’s cousin’s wedding in Longwood, Fla. – and then felt strange, tingly and fidgety. His sister-in-law also became dizzy and found herself on her hands and knees, vomiting up her dinner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

‘Bridezilla’ Forbids Fiancée of Cousin from Attending Wedding

What are the rules when it comes to inviting significant others?. Weddings are a big deal. They're often categorized as the most important day in a person's life, and with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the United States alone, it's easy to understand why such an event is made to be so big.
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Axios Charlotte

First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner

Mattie’s Diner will open in Plaza-Shamrock on April 25 with new vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. Don’t worry, the deep-fried hotdogs, Mattie’s Ma’s Meatloaf, milkshakes, and crazy French toast are all making a comeback. Why it matters: The greasy spoon has been closed for more than six years, but ever since owner Mattie […] The post First look: The return of Mattie’s Diner appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Daily News

The Daily News

928
Followers
248
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy