New Jacksonville elopement venue opens, gives 'full effect of a wedding' at affordable price

A Jacksonville woman is bringing love back to the area, with a new, one of a kind, wedding elopement venue.

Nicole Blizzard opened The Tiny Chateau about a month ago, a venue that gives engaged couples planning to elope the full wedding experience, at a price that doesn't break their bank account. Couples can customize everything from décor, to the music the bride will walk down the aisle to.

"Our main focus is affordability, and being able to provide a market that is there, but hasn't been available in this town, which is doing small elopements," Blizzard said. "Our goal was to help people have a good foot forward in a marriage, you know, building it in a sturdy ground; and I felt people going to a courthouse was not a good way to do that, and I didn't want people to feel like that was their only option."

Blizzard came up with the idea after doing a few small weddings for friends and family, which she really enjoyed. She said she's also always been into design, and after the last wedding she threw, she told her husband that this is what she wanted to do.

"I had another career for 11 years, but I've been looking to switch because my other career is very hard on my back," Blizzard said. "So, this one felt more feasible but something I could really enjoy, and so, we decided to open this place. We're like a Chip and Joanna team."

The name, The Tiny Chateau, came from Blizzard's vision to inspire the venue by France, and after noting the size of the space, she felt The Tiny Chateau perfectly captured the essence.

Blizzard and her husband, who worked in construction for years, worked for a straight month finishing the place on their own, before hiring Joelle Margus.

"I put out that we were hiring an officiant, and Joelle came along and her and I just instantly clicked," Blizzard said. "So, Joelle has been helping me with this place and help build it up, which has been great, but I mainly run this place."

An affordable wedding and beautiful memory

Blizzard said The Tiny Chateau is not like the courthouse, where you just walk in and do your vows, but has the full effect of a wedding.

She said they offer three different packages.

"Our first package starts out at an hour, our second package, which is our in-between one, that one is about an hour and 30 minutes, and our top one is about two and a half hours," Blizzard said.

"Now, that one, they get to enjoy our courtyard and we serve them drinks like lemonade and water, and we'll have charcuterie boards so everyone can enjoy a picnic-style lunch and have different kinds of snacks and everything, and then inside, we give you the full effect of a wedding."

Blizzard said in the highest package, the bride gets to use the upstairs bridal suite, they take photos of her, choose and cue her aisle music, and more. Joelle also caters for each custom individual vow ceremony.

"She does a free consultation on the phone, asks them what they want, if they're more religious, if they're not religious, if they want to do their own vows, if there's anything special they want to do," Blizzard said. "So, if they want to do like a sand ceremony or if they want to jump a broom or something unique. We don't just be like, 'oh, here's that and that's it.'"

Blizzard said couples can also customize their centerpieces, décor, etc.

"Even though our first package starts at $500, that doesn't mean you can't still have the flowers and décor you want in your wedding, we just rent it to you," Blizzard said.

She said a lot of the affordability factor comes with trying to accommodate those who want to go on a vacation, so they forego a wedding.

But Blizzard said why not do both?

"Why not still have an affordable wedding and have that beautiful memory, and also be able to go on vacation as well," Blizzard said. "So, that was another thing too. I had a small wedding, and I wanted to be able to do both. So, I thought about what others in this area may want too. So, we also have people that we work with, that can coordinate that for them as well, for them to have a wedding here and then go on a vacation after, who will give them great deals. There are definitely some great opportunities by coming to us."

Open to all couples thinking about marriage

The Tiny Chateau also brings something new to the area, and with being located in a military town, though Blizzard isn't affiliated, she knows that a lot more people get married here than in other places.

She said she really values marriage, but knows not all people think about the consequences or severity of the decision. She hopes that by providing an extra step in that process and giving couples an opportunity to start things off correctly, they may think more about this choice.

"It will either prevent them from doing it, or it will make them be more serious about it, because so many people don't take it seriously, unfortunately," Blizzard said. "Or they're just young and don't think it through, but maybe with them really having to think about having a ceremony and the stuff that gets put into it, then maybe they'll put more effort in the marriage."

Blizzard is excited to welcome more couples from all walks of life into the new venue, and even though you're eloping, The Tiny Chateau allows 45 guests in their largest package, with five kids under three allowed outside of the 45.

"We have no discrimination as to whether you're gay, straight, so, we allow all walks of life in here, and we don't discriminate," Blizzard said.

Because it just opened, The Tiny Chateau has plenty of availability, and for those interested in learning more, they will be holding a grand opening/open house on May 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.

She said people can come get a tour and pamphlet, and get to know her and Margus, and learn what they're all about. They're located at 715 Gum Branch Road Suite 4, and for more information, finish their Facebook page, or call 910-803-4542.

