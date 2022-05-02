Here's how you can help select the newest inductees of the Oakmont Athletic Hall of Fame

Oakmont Regional High School has announced plans to induct a sixth class into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.

Opened in 1960, Oakmont Regional High School has, for 62 years, been the home of a fine athletic tradition which includes New England, state, district, and league championships teams and athletes.

Nominations for eligible athletes, coaches, civic contributors and others can be submitted anyone. Nomination forms may be obtained by visiting oak.awrsd.org or may be picked up by visiting the main office of Oakmont Regional High School or contacting Athletic Director Eric Dawley via email at edawley@awrsd.org.

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, Sept. 15.

The selection committee for this group of inductees will consist of the athletic director, assistant athletic director, principal/assistant principal, two current coaches, and three members of the Oakmont Athletic Hall of Fame.

Criteria for nomination into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame is as follows:

Student-athletes must be a graduate of Oakmont Regional, an Oakmont varsity letter winner, and must have graduated at least five years ago.

A coach must have coached for at least eight years (in one sport) and be retired from that sport for at least three years.

Civic contributors, non-athletes and coaches can be chosen from anyone who made a significant contribution to the Oakmont Regional athletic program. All potential inductees must have made a lasting positive contribution to the athletic program at Oakmont Regional High School.

Inductees will be awarded an honorary plaque and be given a permanent admission pass to all Oakmont home athletic events. Inductees’ names will also be added to a plaque that will be on permanent display in the gym lobby at Oakmont.

The Oakmont Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame last held an induction ceremony in 2015. The class featured, among others, legendary football coach and former athletic director Dave LaRoche and his son Tim, sisters Tonya (Urban) Hautala and Melissa (Urban) Banks, and brothers Nate and Kyle Anderson.