ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, MA

Baldwinville Station Restaurant OK'd for real estate purchase

By Matt Garay, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBggN_0fQFz2lh00

TEMPLETON — The North Central Massachusetts Development Corp. (NCMDC), the economic development arm of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, recently granted a $67,000 loan in partnership with Athol Savings Bank to purchase the real estate that houses Baldwinville Station Restaurant at 9 Circle Street in Baldwinville.

The Baldwinville Station Restaurant is a family-owned and operated breakfast and lunch establishment, which is open 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week and is a popular breakfast spot in Baldwinville.

"It was a referral from Athol Savings Bank," said Roy Nascimento, president & CEO of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, about how Baldwinville Station applied for the loan. "We partnered with the bank to help fill a funding gap on a larger loan that the bank provided, which helped make the real estate purchase a reality."

The loan officers on the chamber's economic development team evaluated the loan request per its loan policies. The loan was then reviewed and approved by the loan committee and the chamber's board of directors, Nascimento said.

“When we bought the business four years ago, we concentrated on running the restaurant like we had when we owned Rockin’ Robins on Main Street in Athol,” said Shawn Graham, who has owned the business since 2018. “Thanks to this partnership with Athol Savings Bank and support from the North Central Massachusetts Development Corp., we’re able to focus on taking care of our loyal customers.”

Visit https://www.baldwinvillestation.com for more information.

As a microloan lender, NCMDC can provide loans to small businesses up to $250,000 for working capital, real estate, equipment, inventory, expansion, and working with banking partners to provide gap financing for the final piece of a project.

"We can also work with local banks, credit unions and other economic development institutions to provide gap financing for the final piece of a project," Nascimento said.

For more information about the NCMDC loan programs, call 978-353-7607 or visit NorthCentralMass.com or ChooseNorthCentral.com/.

Comments / 1

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Subway Restaurant Closings in 2022

Subway has been one of the globe’s most successful food chains for decades, but do controversies and a spate of recent closures imply darker business developments ahead?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:QuerySprout.com, Subway.com, GrouperSandwich.com, Wikipedia.org, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Athol, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Templeton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Graham
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Massachusetts#Food Drink#Ncmdc#Athol Savings Bank#Rockin
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

489
Followers
219
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy