Medical Report: The bottom line is this: Masks work

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Mask mandates have been getting a lot of attention. What impact do they really have?

Wearing masks to slow down the spread of COVID-19 has been a source of debate — sometimes passionate debate — since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Government policies and judges’ rulings have led to the implementation of mask mandates and the removal of these mask mandates. So, what should the average person do?

The bottom line is this: Masks work, because they cut down the spread of the virus by serving as a barrier to airborne droplets that can carry it. If you want to reduce your chances of becoming infected or infecting others, put on a mask.

The use of masks is more important indoors than outdoors, and when around those at high risk and children under 5 who have not been vaccinated.

