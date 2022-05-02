ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the latest nominees for The Post's Athlete of the Week!

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

The Palm Beach Post's latest Athlete of the Week contest is live!

The poll is open until noon Friday at PalmBeachPost.com. Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission.

Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with Palm Beach Post staff and keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Emilee Smarr can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com. Eric Wallace can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

The Post's Athlete of the Week voting (April 24-30)

Softball: Amelia Marshall, Palm Beach Central

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER in 4-3 win over Dwyer

Baseball: Austin Fawley, Park Vista

3 HR, 7 RBI in Cobras' 17-7 win over Palm Beach Central

Boys Lacrosse: JoJo Pores, St. Andrew's

Second-half hat trick in Scots' region final rally over Oxbridge Academy

Baseball roundup: Cardinal Newman no-hits Oxbridge Academy in district semifinal

Griffin Hugus came within one out of his second no-hitter of the season, finishing with 6 2/3 hitless innings and 12 strikeouts, as the Crusaders (17-5) routed the ThunderWolves (6-13) in the District 11-3A semifinals in West Palm Beach. Hugus was pulled with two outs in the seventh and Jack Mischke got the last out to complete the Crusaders' fourth no-hitter of the year. Jack Bello and Vance Sheahan each had two hits and two RBI.
