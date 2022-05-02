ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest opinion: Florida, the Vanguard of Freedom?

By Brandon T. Jett
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g14Zf_0fQFyvtg00

Florida is the freest state in the nation…at least this is the constant refrain coming out of the Republican party and Gov. Ron DeSantis. In his 2022 State of the State address he boasted, “Florida has stood strong as the rock of freedom, and it is upon this rock that we must build Florida’s future.” However, if you are paying attention, this could not be further from the reality of what is happening here. While you may agree or disagree with policies championed by the Republican Party, you cannot, in good faith, argue that the state is the vanguard of freedom in the U.S.

The reality is that we are free to do as Ron DeSantis wants. Anything less than complete subordination will put you in his crosshairs.

When the Legislature didn’t gerrymander congressional districts to the governor’s liking, he vetoed their maps and pushed through his own redistricting plans. Now, a state split 50/50 between Republicans and Democrats will likely have a Legislature nearly 70 percent Republican.

When executives at Disney criticized the Parental Rights in Education Bill, or as opponents call it, the Don’t Say Gay Bill, the Governor and Legislature stripped Disney of its decades-old self-governance district.

When thousands of Floridians protested racism and demanded changes in criminal justice in 2020, Ron DeSantis pushed the Anti-Riot Act, which made it easier to arrest, fine and jail protestors.

Through the Anti-WOKE act and Parental Rights in Education Bill, the governor made discussions of racism in American society and LGBTQ issues all-but illegal in schools.

Much of what the governor has done over the last two years has been cheered by Republicans across the country. He is certainly playing to his base. But, surely, we can agree that Ron DeSantis has a skewed notion of what freedom means.

To me, freedom means the ability to engage in civil discourse, protecting and even encouraging criticism of the government and our representatives and promoting participation in democracy.

As someone who teaches students about civics, history, and the Constitution, I was excited about the emphasis on civic literacy coming out of the governor’s office and the legislature over the last few years. But it is becoming more difficult to encourage students to engage in a robust appreciation of the American system when it seems like the principles of checks and balances, free speech, and government of the people, by the people and for the people are being decimated right before our eyes.

Brandon T. Jett is a Professor of History at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myer.

Comments / 56

Natalie Collins
2d ago

No. Florida is a joke to be laughed at. Republican domestic terrorists in charge ban books then the department of education reinstated the banned books to use. Republican authorities are to be laughed at. Remember NEVER vote for a republican domestic terrorist.

Reply(10)
19
Deb Thomas
2d ago

DeSantis fights for our rights written by n the Constitution. If you live here and don't like him, you can go back to the State you came from. If you don't live here. Be quiet!

Reply(5)
12
Lou Cummings
2d ago

If you can't complain and drive north at the same time. Stop complaining. Florida is not and won't be the place for You.

Reply(1)
5
