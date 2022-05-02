ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Audi, Porsche to join Formula One, VW CEO says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022AU8_0fQFyt8E00
Porsche logo is seen during the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) premium brands Audi and Porsche will join Formula One after convincing the German automaking group that the move will bring in more money than it will cost, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Monday.

Discussions by the board of directors about the two brands' plans had created some divisions, said Diess at an event in Wolfsburg, where the German carmaker is headquartered.

But ultimately the brands, which next to VW's China business are the group's most important income suppliers, made the case that they would pull in more money for Wolfsburg with a Formula One commitment than without one, according to Diess.

"You just run out of arguments," he said.

There has been speculation for several months that the two brands were negotiating partnerships to enter the highest class of international motor racing, which for much of the last decade has been dominated by Volkswagen's German rival Mercedes (MBGn.DE).

Diess said on Monday that Porsche's preparations for entering Fomula One were a little more concrete than Audi's.

Audi is ready to offer around 500 million euros ($556.3 million) for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, a source told Reuters in March, while Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years' time. read more

In addition to the brands' economic argument, Formula One's high advertising impact was apparently also convincing. Diess said that as a result Porsche will reduce other racing activities and concentrate more on that circuit.

The decision comes as Volkswagen prepares for a possible listing of Porsche AG in the fourth quarter of this year, though sources have said the entry into Formula One racing would only be likely to happen in a few years' time. read more

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel, Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Porsche and Audi are FINALLY set to enter Formula One after receiving the green light from parent company Volkswagen to compete in the sport after years of toying with the idea

Porsche and Audi will enter Formula One, according to the boss of their parent company Volkswagen. Chief executive Herbert Diess confirmed the board were satisfied they would make more money by competing than staying out - a major fillip to the sport ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix. 'You...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

ABT Has Souped Up the Audi RS Q8 to Create the ‘World’s Only Racing Utility Vehicle’

Click here to read the full article. Even the best of the best can still enjoy an upgrade sometimes. The RS Q8 was already the top model in Audi’s Q series, but ABT Sportsline has now released a Signature Edition of the car, turning the SUV into the world’s only racing utility vehicle, according to the auto-tuning company. Compared with the standard model, the RS Q8 Signature Edition can really fly. It ups the horsepower from 600 hp to 800 hp, increases torque from 590 ft lbs to 738 ft lbs, and reaches speeds of 62 mph in 3.2 seconds instead of...
CARS
TechRadar

You can forget about buying an electric VW, Audi or Porsche in 2022

If you’re keen to board the electric car bandwagon in 2022, you may have to look beyond models from brands under the Volkswagen umbrella. According to a recent Financial Times report, the company’s CEO, Herbert Diess, has revealed that Volkswagen is “basically sold out [of] electric vehicles in Europe and in the United States” for the remainder of the year.
CARS
CNET

Ferrari's Purosangue SUV Will Have a V12 Engine, Which Rules

We've known for years that Ferrari was working on an SUV, with the first teaser for what's known as the Purosangue released a couple months ago. But Ferrari's latest teaser confirmed something extremely exciting: The first SUV to wear the prancing horse will be powered by a V12 engine. The...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Diess
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Architectural Digest

This Car Absolutely Stole the 2022 New York Auto Show

Genesis wowed us again at this year’s New York Auto Show, which opened to the public on April 15 at the Javits Center. Just as it did in 2017, the fast-growing luxury sub-brand from Korean industrial conglomerate Hyundai showed a stunning concept vehicle, one that helps the upstart automaker continue to define its unique and compelling design aesthetic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Ag#Formula One Racing#Vehicles#Vw#German#Mercedes#British#Mclaren#Red Bull
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
Road & Track

The Toyota Supra's Manual Transmission Is Sourced From BMW

If you've paid any attention to the Toyota Supra for the past four years, you'll know it's essentially a BMW underneath. Assembled by Magna Steyr alongside the Z4 convertible in Austria, it uses BMW engines and sports a BMW interior. It's no surprise to hear, then, that the newly available manual transmission for the Supra is also a BMW unit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Looking For New Blood To Build Its Cars

While Dodge is out hiring Chief Donut Makers for $150K a year, Bentley is looking for someone to take the brand in its newer, greener direction. In fact, the Crewe-based luxury brand is looking for more than just someone, announcing today that it'll be hiring 100 new engineers. More than...
CARS
RideApart

Polini Introduces New Scooter Team 4 Exhaust System For Peugeot Kisbee 50

While it may not make sense to some, there exists a vast performance-oriented aftermarket world specifically for scooters. In Europe and Asia, it isn’t uncommon for small-displacement commuters to be modified to race on the circuit. This is especially true for older two-stroke models such as those from Vespa, Lambretta, and Peugeot.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Motor1.com

2023 Peugeot 4008 Spied With Production Body, Funky Wheels

The Renault Arkana became possibly the first coupe-SUV model on the market released by a mainstream automaker. The "poor man's" BMW X4 will soon face new competition from Peugeot in the form of the all-new 4008. It is currently under development and we have new spy photos showing some progress has been made in the last few weeks.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Brabus' 900 Crawler Custom Desert Dune Racer Costs $800K USD

Brabus is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion it has built the Brabus 900 Crawler — the company’s first supercar to feature an in-house developed chassis and a four-seater exposed-carbon buggy-style body. While there are similarities to Mercedes-AMG‘s G 63, very little of...
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Britain to give new tech regulator statutory powers

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Britain will give statutory powers to a new technology regulator so it can enforce pro-competition rules and prevent tech giants including Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) from using their dominance to push out smaller firms and disadvantage consumers. “The government will introduce legislation to put...
TECHNOLOGY
Top Speed

BMW M240i v BMW M2: A Drag Race Proving Who The Big Daddy Is - gallery

'Carwow' presented another drag race between the mighty M2 Competition from last year and the new-gen M240i xDrive. The M2 Competition is a full-fledged M car with a more powerful engine roaring under its hood. The M240i is a toned-down version of the M2, and has a less powerful engine,...
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy