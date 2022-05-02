ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'Maybe I have a chance, too': Pacers' Goga Bitadze inspired by fellow countryman Zaza Pachulia

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

Pacers center Goga Bitadze, who was born in the country of Georgia, now has three NBA seasons under his belt. But if it wasn't for his fellow countryman and predecessor, Zaza Pachulia, Bitadze is certain he wouldn't have any.

"(He) just let the world know that we have some good players in Georgia," Bitadze said in his season-ending exit interview. "For people and for players as well, like myself, I was a kid and I think if Zaza wasn't here, I would never imagine that I could make it. Then you look it up and Zaza made it here and played on a high level, won two championships with the Warriors.

"Then you're thinking, 'Zaza did it. He's a great player. Probably the best basketball player in the history of Georgia.' And then you look it up, and you're like, 'OK, maybe I have a chance, too.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rynW3_0fQFysFV00

Bitadze was drafted 18th overall by Indiana in 2019, while Pachulia was selected 42nd overall by Orlando in 2003. Pachulia played 16 seasons and retired the year before Bitadze joined the NBA, but Bitadze said the two share a tight bond and thanked Pachulia for his mentorship.

Bitadze's first three seasons with the Pacers have been up and down, raising questions about his future in the NBA. However, with Pachulia in his corner and more opportunity to play this year due to an injury-riddled lineup, Bitadze took advantage toward the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 22-year-old shot a perfect 7-for-7 and totaled 20 points at Washington on March 3, which was the start of a 10-game streak of scoring in double figures. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks during that span, while shooting 60.4% from the field and 43.3% on 3s.

Bitadze hopes to carry that momentum over to two national team commitments this summer.

"World Cup qualifiers and then we have EuroBasket, which is the first time in Georgia ever in the history," Bitadze said. "So it's a big event coming up for the Georgian people, not only for basketball but overall for the country it's huge."

Bitadze is recovering from nerve damage in his right foot that sidelined him for a handful of games this season. But once he's fully healed, he'll represent his country in July, August and September, before heading into the final season of his rookie contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48a477_0fQFysFV00

Indiana could extend Bitadze a qualifying offer next summer and sign him to his second multiyear NBA contract, so a lot is riding on his performance during the 2022-23 season. The 7-footer plans to keep a clear head by relying on the advice Pachulia gave him when he was just a kid with a big dream.

"He kept telling me that it's really hard to get into the NBA, but it's harder to stay in the NBA, which just stayed in my mind," Bitadze said. " ... He's been telling me that since I was like 12 or 13."

Bitadze said he had the chance to train with Pachulia a couple years ago at Pachulia's basketball academy in Georgia, as well as when Pachulia played for their country's national team in the 2016 EuroBasket. Pachulia is now a consultant for the Warriors.

"Whenever we play Golden State, we go out, grab some food together, and he's just like a big brother," Bitadze said. " ... In Georgia, not a lot of people make it in the NBA, so all of the basketball players we know each other and it's like a big family."

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Maybe I have a chance, too': Pacers' Goga Bitadze inspired by fellow countryman Zaza Pachulia

