Hamilton County, IN

'The cosmic ballet goes on': HSE starting to think about 2024's total solar eclipse

By MJ Slaby, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScLd0_0fQFyrMm00

The April 2024 total solar eclipse is still two years away – but it’s already on the minds of some educators.

Especially when it comes to student safety.

The topic came up at a Hamilton Southeastern School Board meeting April 27 during a presentation about school calendars for the next three academic years.

Matt Kegley, HSE assistant superintendent, told the board that the eclipse, which will be visible in the Indianapolis area for the first time in nearly 820 years, is something the district will have to plan for as it gets closer – and maybe even adjust the school day schedule.

That’s because the eclipse will be right around 3 p.m. April 8 which is around the time that high school is ending and when elementary students will be on the buses heading home from school.

Retro Eclipse:When day turned to night and back again

District leaders said their concern is that students will look up at the sun without wearing solar viewing glasses, potentially damaging their eyes.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and Earth and appears to completely covering the sun in the sky, however you should never look directly at the sun because it can cause permanent damage to retinas.

If students are on the bus, there is less adult supervision to prevent that, especially because the bus driver is focused on the road.

It’s “not necessarily the full supervision that we would want,” said superintendent Yvonne Stokes.

So, what are the options?

Since the eclipse falls on the Monday after spring break, one option would be to have that day off instead of the Friday before break, Kegley said. But he wasn’t keen on the idea given that the community counts on that day off.

Plus, it seems like a missed opportunity for education, he said. Another option would be an early release day.

Either way, he told the board it’s a decision that could be made later.

“I’m just suggesting that perhaps we could still go to school that day,” Kegley said. “And if we need to make some adjustments because of the eclipse, we could do that.”

During the 2017 solar eclipse, HSE did not have early dismissal. Instead, the district suspended outdoor activities during the timeframe of the eclipse – from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. unless a class was specifically prepared to observe the eclipse and wearing protective eyewear.

Elsewhere in Hamilton County, districts largely said they haven’t yet started planning but a few acknowledged there would be safety precautions and/or programming.

Holly Lawson, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Education, said the department is not yet planning for the eclipse but will likely work with schools on safety questions as it gets closer.

Call IndyStar education reporter MJ Slaby at 317-447-1586 or email her at mslaby@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @mjslaby.

