SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Periods of showers during the morning with heavier periods of rain possible through the middle of the day. A few thunderstorms are possible, nothing severe is expected. Heavy rain over 1 inch is possible for most of Michiana. The farther south you travel the better chance you have of seeing heavy rain closer to 2 inches. Showers continue through the evening and overnight before ending early Saturday morning. High of 61 degrees. Winds E 15-20 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO