Indianapolis, IN

Try these Indianapolis restaurants in May, including comfort food at some favorite spots

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Dining wise, it seems what’s old is new again, with familiar spaces reopening with new ownership or entirely new concepts.

A more than century-old brand returned after two years off the scene. A new partnership is breathing life back into the space that had housed a longtime bar in the shadow of Lucas Oil Stadium. And there’s a lot of hot chicken headed our way.

Check out some of the restaurants that should be on your radar in May.

Empire Street Bar & Grille

419 S. West St., Indianapolis, 317-426-4976, empirestreetgrille.com

Looking for a great burger? The space that had been home to Basey’s Downtown Grill softly opened in April with a limited menu that includes a juicy $7 quarter-pound cheeseburger, as well as nachos, tacos and flatbread.

Steve Geisler, co-owner of neighbor Tavern on South, launched the more informal concept with partner Kenny Gardner; and they're still feeling out hours.

The menu is expanding the menu with chili, chili cheese fries, dogs and a blackened whitefish po’boy.

The Inferno Room

902 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis, 317-426-2343, theinfernoroom.com

Chef Adam Ditter has taken over the kitchen here, now that former Black Market chef and partner Micah Frank’s temporary stint is up at the tiki bar.

Ditter, who was a line cook at Black Market and ran the kitchen at Rook after chef Carlos Salazar left, has gone with a Chinese takeout theme to complement the cocktail program. The menu stars are the General Tso’s chicken with thighs marinated and dredged in rice flour and house-made sauce, and spicy and savory green beans seasoned with tamari (a Japanese-style soy sauce), dried peppers, garlic and jalapenos.

Spam sliders are here, but tweaked with Chinese mustard and American cheese.

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy

946 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, 317-974-1100, iozzos.com

Executive chef Alan Sternberg put his stamp on the menu, first with a nine-item lineup of desserts, including a rich chocolate budino with sea salt and vanilla cream, then with his crab tortelli and other homemade pastas. Now, after about a year and a half he’s moving on.

Sternberg, a two-time James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year semifinalist, hasn’t announced his next move, so anyone who wants to guarantee an opportunity to dine on his creations in the next few weeks should make reservations before his departure at the end of May.

John’s Famous Stew

1146 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis, 317-636-6212, facebook.com/Johnsfamousstew

We thought the sun had permanently set on the more than 100-year-old business when in July 2020 it announced it would not reopen after halting service that March. But it was back in full swing under new ownership in April 2022.

Most of the menu, including the signature stew and breaded tenderloin, is the same, as the stew recipe was included in the sale of the business and some long-time employees returned.

It’s family-friendly now though, with kids meals — and no bar.

World Famous Hotboys

1004 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis, worldfamoushotboys.com

The project has been in the works for a while and is finally close to opening so that Hoosiers can sample what Yelp named the best fried chicken sandwich in California.

There also will be wings, loaded crinkle cut fries and alcoholic frozen chocolate drinks.

World Famous Hotboys is opening in the landmark spot that had been home to Peppy Grill. Local restaurant manager Aaron Tann and Kyle Roberts, executive chef at Four Day Ray Brewing, are partners with Hotboys co-founders Victor Ghaben and Berk Gibbs.

It’s one of several hot chicken concepts opening in the area in the span of weeks.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

Channel 3000

A quick detour to Middlebury, Indiana

While Das Dutchman Essenhaus is a bit out of the way, it’s worth making a stop there before crossing the Michigan border on any trip to our “mitten” neighbor, especially if you love pie. Das Dutchman Essenhaus is a hotel, restaurant, bakery and shopping area in Middlebury,...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
purewow.com

How to Grill Frozen Burgers for Last-Minute Barbecues and Backyard Dinners

You stocked your freezer with frozen burger patties for that backyard party—they’re inexpensive, convenient and tasty, plus who wants to deal with ground beef when there’s burrata salad to assemble? And since you’re ahead of the curve, you’re going to plop them on the grill without thawing. Yep, you can totally do that: Grilling frozen burgers is as easy as preheating the grill, grabbing a spatula and flipping a few times. In all of 20 minutes, the patties will be ready to eat.
RECIPES
Fox 59

Carmel consignment store hosts vendor market

INDIANAPOLIS — Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel will be hosting an outdoor vendor market on Saturday, May 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include a wide variety of vendors as well as food trucks. The vendor market will be located at 715 E. Carmel Drive in Carmel, Indiana.
CARMEL, IN
