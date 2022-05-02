ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man shot and killed on Richmond Ave. in Portsmouth

By Dominic Ross
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one man dead. Police were called to the 2200 block of Richmond Ave., between Elm Avenue and Deep...

WAVY News 10

Woman dead, man injured after Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police said two people were shot, one fatally, early Tuesday morning on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, near Tidewater Drive. Officers located the shooting victims, a man...
NORFOLK, VA

