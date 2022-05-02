ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden gives 'free' phones to illegal immigrants, hell-bent on doing away with detention

By Tom Homan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first heard that the Biden administration was giving free smartphones to illegal aliens who recently crossed the border, I was incensed. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I instantly knew why, and that is because the administration doesn't want to detain them. The open borders...

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

What about AMERICAN'S that can't find a job because they don't have a cell phone and can't afford one. Not even a home phone. I'm telling you, I don't know where his priorities are. He's giving away our country.

Clayton Bates
2d ago

wouldn't it be cheaper to build them a city on the other side of the border and let Mexican government deal with them? oh wait there is a huge city they don't show you two feet from the wall. it's an invasion not immigration.

BIDENS BLUNDER
2d ago

This is what Biden and the democratic Congress thinks they should do with our money. They have spent billions on taking care of illegals, while Americans are suffering from their policies. Let's go Brandon and the Brandonettes.

Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
