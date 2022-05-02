A dry and mild for Monday | WTOL 11 Weather

Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
The heat and humidity is here but scattered showers return Friday
“Get for a summer-like week. That means warm, humid mornings and hotter afternoons. Each day we’ll climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday and
After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
Monday through Wednesday will be rainy with things clearing up on Thursday. The first workweek of May will start off rainy before clearing and warming up by the end of the week. “As we begin the month of May on Sunday, we also start a warmer pattern. We will see...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
The percent chance of rain (or snow or thunderstorms) is called the "Probability of Precipitation," or PoP. The figure refers to the chance that the forecast area will see at least 0.01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to jump into the low 70s midweek, and then return to the 50s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny through Wednesday, then mostly sunny into the weekend. Today’s high will hit 52. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, then 20...
We are staring down a gorgeous Monday forecast but let this be your 9 First Warning, severe storms will be possible on Tuesday. Tuesday will be a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. The gorgeous weather from Sunday has carried over into today and it should last into the afternoon.
The risk for storms will taper off as a cold front moves through overnight. Watch the video above for the latest update. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with a chance for showers through early morning.
The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
