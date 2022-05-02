Readers comment on UF construction, creating a city ombudsman's position and more

Lack of foresight

I am an employee at the University of Florida, and while not directly affected by the construction, I nonetheless view the current tandem of construction projects as a massive inconvenience. I carpool with other individuals, which requires me to drive onto Center Drive. The new closures on Gale Lemerand and Mowry will now create even more bus congestion on Center Drive.

I recognize the university feels that these projects are of utmost importance, but I believe there has been a total lack of foresight as to how the construction would impact those who rely on facilities near the affected areas, as well as the enormous traffic backup of buses and cars that is created on several major transit lanes.

I believe that the university should have allowed all office employees who are in construction-affected areas to work from home full-time until the projects are completed. Our time is as precious as everybody else’s. We’ve gone fully remote before; why can’t we do it again until this construction is done?

Samuel Lawson, Gainesville

Unnecessary expense

In reference to the proposal by Gainesville city commissioners to create a Gainesville ombudsperson: Such a growing government expense is unnecessary. Are not such responsibilities already within the role and scope of our staff managers and the commissioners themselves?

David Flagg, former Gainesville mayor-commissioner and state representative

Dividing Floridians

The recent story about Rep. Randy Fine, who is Gov. Ron DeSantis' pit bully, enraged me for a couple of days, but I have since composed myself and then this letter.

The man dares to wrap himself in the flags of America, Florida and Israel, then justifies his vicious personal attacks on innocent people by claiming to follow the way of the Jewish God in fighting against his "enemies." And who are they? All the people who simply disagree with DeSantis and his dictatorial approach to governing.

By mocking and demonizing our fellow citizens — lying about them and calling them deplorable names — the two politicians conspire and connive to divide and polarize Florida voters.

The Hebrew Bible addresses their methods in Proverbs 6:16, "There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him ..." The six and seventh are, "A false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community."

Why support politicians who lie and work to divide Floridians rather than unite us? Clearly, the two have their eyes on higher offices: DeSantis and the presidency, Fine and the governor's chair, both in 2024.

Take care, voters, and don't let this happen to us. Their enemies are not God's enemies. Their hard-core base comprises no more than one-third of registered voters in Florida, so don't think them unbeatable. Vote your conscience.

Larry Lowenthal, Gainesville