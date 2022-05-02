With owls dropping from trees and orphaned fox pups, spring is busy for animal rescuers

All of the animals that need help from these wildlife rescuers present challenges, but perhaps none bring greater difficulties than great horned owls.

In springtime, these fuzzy babies with the big eyes sometimes fall from their nests. Sitting helplessly on the ground, hungry and unable to fly or hunt for food, the lucky ones are discovered by well-meaning humans who get them help.

In what's developing as another busy spring, the staff at the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island has already returned three owls to their nests with two more waiting in the wings, so to speak. It's seldom easy. The baby owls have voracious appetites, each eating about 25 mice a day, as they're nursed along. And returning them to mom may mean climbing 50 feet up a tree.

Animals brought to the Wildlife Clinic of RI this spring

Spring is the busiest time of year for the nonprofit organization, which runs the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island , in Saunderstown. The clinic has already received more than 300 injured or orphaned babies this season, a list that includes foxes, a coyote, bats, rabbits, raccoons, squirrels, turtles and birds.

"The spring really begins the wild baby season here in Rhode Island," says Kristin Fletcher, executive director. "It's really just the start of our season, even though it's already going hot and heavy."

Springtime is busy for a couple of reasons. It's when animal babies are born and also when humans get outside more. Animal dens are often discovered or disrupted by people doing yard work. Sometimes animals will have built a den in the backyard brush pile or even the family fire pit.

"We get burnt bunnies every year," Fletcher says.

The clinic sees plenty of bunnies, according to Fletcher, but it doesn't see many coyotes. In late April, a coyote pup was discovered on the side of a busy road in Smithfield and brought to the clinic. At about two weeks old, her eyes were just starting to open and she required bottle feeding.

"My assumption is something happened with mom and this little girl got dropped," Fletcher says.

The goal is to return rescued animals to the wild

Since the goal with all of the rescued animals is returning them to the wild, the rehabilitators limit human contact and also try to pair the animals with members of the same species. Fletcher says, "We try to replace some sense of normalcy for the animals as soon as possible."

Putting the injured or orphaned babies with their species is sometimes easy, as it was with the fox siblings rescued his spring. Since the clinic doesn't have any other coyotes, it moved the puppy Thursday to a wildlife center on Cape Cod, where it's being paired with another rescued coyote pup to form an adoptive family.

"They're raised together, and they're released together," Fletcher says.

Last year, the association treated 6,000 animals. Most receive care at the clinic, but the organization also works with 30 to 40 trained and licensed rehabilitators around Rhode Island who take critters into their homes.

Last fall, Fletcher took in nearly two dozen brown and silver-haired bats, keeping them in the garage of her Portsmouth home through the winter. Not all rescued animals survive, but Fletcher's effort has been a real success story. She started with 23 bats and now has 26. Three babies were born and survived.

"There is no illicit bat sex going on in my garage," Fletcher says, noting the bats were already pregnant when she took them in.

The bats will be released later this spring, when their food supply of insects improves. Soon the bats will be sharing the night sky of Rhode Island with the baby owls.

Meanwhile, the two remaining owls — one found in Barrington, the other in Hope Valley — are practically eating their foster parents out of house and clinic. Between them, the hungry babies can gulp down a box of frozen mice a day at a price of $30 per box.

As the organization says in a Facebook post, "It takes a lot to care for these babies and get them back to their parents."

If you find a wild animal that needs help

Here's what the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island says you should do if you find an animal that seems to need help: If you have found what you think is an injured or orphaned wild animal, please contact us at (401) 294-6363 before taking action so we can assess the situation with you in real time. Not all circumstances require intervention or may require special instructions.

