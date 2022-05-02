ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

With owls dropping from trees and orphaned fox pups, spring is busy for animal rescuers

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

All of the animals that need help from these wildlife rescuers present challenges, but perhaps none bring greater difficulties than great horned owls.

In springtime, these fuzzy babies with the big eyes sometimes fall from their nests. Sitting helplessly on the ground, hungry and unable to fly or hunt for food, the lucky ones are discovered by well-meaning humans who get them help.

In what's developing as another busy spring, the staff at the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island has already returned three owls to their nests with two more waiting in the wings, so to speak. It's seldom easy. The baby owls have voracious appetites, each eating about 25 mice a day, as they're nursed along. And returning them to mom may mean climbing 50 feet up a tree.

Raptor deaths: Rat poisons are killing New England eagles and owls. How you can help save them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTYtb_0fQFw6uI00

Animals brought to the Wildlife Clinic of RI this spring

Spring is the busiest time of year for the nonprofit organization, which runs the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island , in Saunderstown. The clinic has already received more than 300 injured or orphaned babies this season, a list that includes foxes, a coyote, bats, rabbits, raccoons, squirrels, turtles and birds.

"The spring really begins the wild baby season here in Rhode Island," says Kristin Fletcher, executive director. "It's really just the start of our season, even though it's already going hot and heavy."

Peregrines: High above Providence, camera offers closeup view of new falcon family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2rCO_0fQFw6uI00

Springtime is busy for a couple of reasons. It's when animal babies are born and also when humans get outside more. Animal dens are often discovered or disrupted by people doing yard work. Sometimes animals will have built a den in the backyard brush pile or even the family fire pit.

"We get burnt bunnies every year," Fletcher says.

The clinic sees plenty of bunnies, according to Fletcher, but it doesn't see many coyotes. In late April, a coyote pup was discovered on the side of a busy road in Smithfield and brought to the clinic. At about two weeks old, her eyes were just starting to open and she required bottle feeding.

"My assumption is something happened with mom and this little girl got dropped," Fletcher says.

The goal is to return rescued animals to the wild

Since the goal with all of the rescued animals is returning them to the wild, the rehabilitators limit human contact and also try to pair the animals with members of the same species. Fletcher says, "We try to replace some sense of normalcy for the animals as soon as possible."

Putting the injured or orphaned babies with their species is sometimes easy, as it was with the fox siblings rescued his spring. Since the clinic doesn't have any other coyotes, it moved the puppy Thursday to a wildlife center on Cape Cod, where it's being paired with another rescued coyote pup to form an adoptive family.

"They're raised together, and they're released together," Fletcher says.

Last year, the association treated 6,000 animals. Most receive care at the clinic, but the organization also works with 30 to 40 trained and licensed rehabilitators around Rhode Island who take critters into their homes.

Best place for a hike and osprey spotting? Try the Great Swamp in South Kingstown

South Kingstown: Big black bear pays annual visit to bird feeder, growls at woman through door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEj5e_0fQFw6uI00

Last fall, Fletcher took in nearly two dozen brown and silver-haired bats, keeping them in the garage of her Portsmouth home through the winter. Not all rescued animals survive, but Fletcher's effort has been a real success story. She started with 23 bats and now has 26. Three babies were born and survived.

"There is no illicit bat sex going on in my garage," Fletcher says, noting the bats were already pregnant when she took them in.

The bats will be released later this spring, when their food supply of insects improves. Soon the bats will be sharing the night sky of Rhode Island with the baby owls.

Meanwhile, the two remaining owls — one found in Barrington, the other in Hope Valley — are practically eating their foster parents out of house and clinic. Between them, the hungry babies can gulp down a box of frozen mice a day at a price of $30 per box.

As the organization says in a Facebook post, "It takes a lot to care for these babies and get them back to their parents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Jud4_0fQFw6uI00

If you find a wild animal that needs help

Here's what the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island says you should do if you find an animal that seems to need help: If you have found what you think is an injured or orphaned wild animal, please contact us at (401) 294-6363 before taking action so we can assess the situation with you in real time. Not all circumstances require intervention or may require special instructions.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

'They need humans': Here's why a RI woman operates an animal sanctuary for farm animals

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: With owls dropping from trees and orphaned fox pups, spring is busy for animal rescuers

Comments / 0

Related
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
Daily Mail

Tiny rescue kitten Rainbow who weighed just 1lb became dangerously obese TWO STONE after her new owner almost 'killed her with kindness' by overfeeding

A tiny kitten saved by an animal sanctuary returned three years later as a 'dangerously obese' monster moggy after its new owners almost 'killed her with kindness' through overfeeding. Rainbow was handed into the Cats Protection Adoption Centre in Bridgend, South Wales, as a skinny stray cat who weighed just...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
One Green Planet

Trio of Kittens Found Tied in Trash Bag and Thrown Into Garbage to Die Are Now Thriving in Their Foster Home!

These three “mixed nut” brothers, Peanut, Cashew, and Walnut, were placed in a trash bag that had then been tied closed last week, WPVI reported. The animal abuser then simply threw the bag filled with these three poor kittens into a trash can in north Philadelphia without a second thought. Thankfully, someone who lived nearby heard their tiny meows coming from the trash can and rushed over to investigate!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Owls#Birds#Foxes#Pups#The Wildlife Clinic
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Is Rawhide Dangerous for Dogs?

Susan cares for two Newfoundland dogs and works as a freelance writer. What kind of treats are you feeding your dog? Pet owners will often rely on advertisements, store displays, and advice from friends or neighbours when deciding what to give their canine friends for treats. I recall talking to...
PETS
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy